2020 Mazda CX-9 update revealed

Entry-level price drops by $500

Azami LE dropped from range

Mazda claims driving dynamics have been improved

Easier third-row access

The Mazda CX-9 has received a mild update for 2020 which brings forth a handful of driver and passenger conveniences and enhanced on- and off-road handling to the category-topping large SUV, according to the company.

It falls short on visual enhancements, though, with exterior tweaks confined to new alloy wheel finishes and badge designs. Adaptive LED headlights and an auto-hold function to the electric parking brake are now standard across the range.

The interior gains a larger 9.0-inch infotainment screen, while third-row access has been simplified with an easier-to-reach switch that tilts the middle-seat cushion forward (below). The third row also gains its own USB ports.

The 2020 CX-9 drops back to four specification grades, with Mazda dropping the top-spec Azami LE which was introduced for the 2019 model year.

The consolidation sees the new Azami range-topper (below) gain the LE’s Nappa leather seating, which is offered in two duo-tone colour options that include Walnut Brown or Pure White each combined with black.

The Azami also gains a hands-free tailgate with foot gesture opening, which is also now standard on the CX-9 GT.

These additional features add more than $2000 to the price of the Azami FWD and AWD variants, and $600 to the GT versions.

Technological enhancements across the range include night-time pedestrian detection for the autonomous emergency braking system and G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) which improves the GVC system’s ability to uses the CX-9's brakes to help stabilise it through turns.

The CX-9 also gains the latest iteration of Mazda’s Off-Road Traction Assist, which helps prevent tyre slip on unsealed roads.

The 2020 Mazda CX-9 is now on sale, with the entry-level Sport FWD and AWD variants receiving a $500 price cut compared to 2019.

