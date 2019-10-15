Mini is the latest carmaker to offer an electric car in Australia with the arrival of its new Electric Hatch.

It will arrive in Australia in August 2020 priced at $59,990 drive-away, despite indications it would be priced closer to $50,000.

Just a single variant will be offered; ‘First Edition’ cars will be offered in four colour choices and with different rims depending on colour choice.

Comparing that price to its petrol-powered sibling, the Mini Electric Hatch is roughly $14,000 more expensive than a base Mini Cooper S, and compares favourably to the $59,990 (before on-road costs) Hyundai Kona Electric.

It is beaten on price by the $49,990 (before ORC) Nissan Leaf and $48,490 (before ORC) Hyundai Ioniq Electric Elite, though its power output is up on both of those rivals.

The car itself is based on the three-door, five-seat Mini Cooper S, and is powered by a 135kW electric motor (sourced from parent company BMW) powering the front wheels. Mini has opted for a 32.6kWh lithium-ion battery, which means the Mini Electric Hatch has a range of 233km.

The Mini's EV range figure falls well short of both the Leaf's (270km) and the Ioniq's (311km) claimed ranges.

Mini says that the Electric Hatch can sprint from zero to 100km/h in 7.3 seconds and can be charged to 80 per cent in 35 minutes on a 50kW DC fast charger. It weighs some 135kg more than a petrol-powered Mini.

The Electric Hatch looks much the same as a Cooper S, but adds unique Electric-specific exterior details like distinctive light-yellow trim and badging to set it apart.

The four colour options are White Silver, Midnight Black, Chili Red and, of course, British Racing Green. The white and black cars come with new-design 17-inch wheels, while the green and red cars get a more traditional 17-inch wheel option.

Other highlights of the new Electric Hatch include adaptive LED headlights, unique Electric interior enhancements, seat heating for front passengers, head-up display, wireless phone charging, digital instrument cluster and a Harman Kardon sound system.

If you want to buy a Mini Electric Hatch, a $2000 online deposit is required ahead of its August 2020 arrival.

The Mini Electric isn't the first all-electric Mini. In 2009 the company released the Mini E, a limited edition pure electric three-door hatch with a 120km range that was offered to select customers in California and Paris for short-term lease.

2020 Mini Electric Hatch Australia pricing

Mini Electric Hatch ‘First Edition’ three-door hatchback - $59,990 (driveaway Australia-wide)

