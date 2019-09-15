WhichCar
2020 Subaru Impreza update revealed

By David Bonnici, 28 Feb 2020 Car News

Subaru's Impreza small hatch and sedan receive a welcome facelift

The all-wheel-drive Subaru Impreza small-car range has undergone a slight mid-life update that brings a fresh face and a series of dynamic improvements.

The Impreza's conservative-looking front end has been restyled with a wider, more cheerful grille design, restyled bumper and full-length lower grille that bring a noticeably more contemporary look.

2020 Subaru Impreza

The suspension has also been revised, which according to Subaru has resulted in improved ride comfort, steering response and handling agility.

All Impreza hatchback and sedan variants now feature 'Subaru Intelligent (SI) Drive' that lets the driver choose between the efficient I (Intelligent) mode and S (Sport) mode for when quicker throttle response is required from the 2.0-litre petrol four-cylinder boxer engine and CVT auto combo that remains the sole powertrain in the range.

Other changes include new alloy wheel designs and a new paint option - Magnetite Grey Metallic - with the range-topping 2.0-S (pictured) also scoring updated LED headlight design and auto power-folding side mirrors.

2020 Subaru Impreza sedan

Inside there are trim changes to all but the entry-level 2.0i, with the 2.0i-L and 2.0i Premium also gaining new premium cloth seats, while range-topping 2.0-S gains a stitched multi-function display binnacle, piano-black dashboard detailing and driver’s seat memory settings.

2020 Subaru Impreza hatchback

The 2.0i Premium also gains additional safety kit including blind spot monitor, lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, reverse automatic braking, and front view parking monitor.

The front-parking monitor has also been added to the 2.0i-S along with a side view that's great for helping to avoid small obstacles and gutter rash.

2020 Subaru Impreza side and front parking camera

All Impreza versions except the 2.0i are equipped with Subaru EyeSight active safety suite that includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist.

The MY20 changes see entry-level pricing rise by $1050, with the higher-spec 2.0i-Premium and 2.0-S jumping by $1800 and $1420 respectively.

2020 Subaru Impreza sedan

The 2020 Subaru Impreza range is now available in local showrooms.

2020 Subaru Impreza manufacturer’s list pricing

  • Impreza 2.0i sedan - $23,740
  • Impreza 2.0i hatch - $23,940
  • Impreza 2.0i-L sedan - $25,860
  • Impreza 2.0i-L hatch - $26,060
  • Impreza 2.0i-Premium sedan - $28,390
  • Impreza 2.0i-Premium hatch - $28,590
  • Impreza 2.0-S sedan - $31,160
  • Impreza 2.0-S hatch - $31,360

 

