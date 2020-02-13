The upcoming Audi E-Tron GT electric sedan has surfaced on social media this week, ahead of a debut set for 11pm (AEDT) on February 9.

These images, first published on Spanish car enthusiast community Cochespias, reveal our first proper look at the showroom-ready E-Tron GT since it appeared as a concept in 2018.

A number of teasers and technical details have been offered in the time since its show-car debut, including confirmation that the top-shelf RS model will be powered by a 440kW/830Nm electric motor that will power the hero variant to 100km/h in less than 3.5 seconds – thanks to a 475kW output in overboost mode. (Read our RS E-Tron GT review here.)

This pales in comparison to the new ‘Plaid’ variants in the most recently updated Tesla Model S range, however, which promise 0-100km/h times from 3.2 seconds and right down to “less than 2.0 seconds”.

Still, it remains to be seen where Audi will price the RS E-Tron GT, although we’re expecting a number around $180,000 before on-road costs.

By comparison, the cheapest Model S Plaid is priced at around $215,815 drive-away, with the Plaid+ at around $237,970 drive-away (both prices based on registration in Victoria).

We could also see Audi affix its familiar Performance badge on an even more powerful version of the RS – if it feels compelled at all to compete with Tesla on acceleration.

Driving range for the E-Tron – at least in RS form – is expected to come in at around 400 kilometres on the tough WLTP test cycle, thanks to an 83.7kWh (93kWh gross) battery pack.

Australian timing for the E-Tron GT is still to be made official, but a late 2021 market debut is expected.

