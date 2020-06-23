2021 BMW M5 CS revealed

The BMW M5 CS has been revealed, debuting Munich's quickest and most powerful car that will arrive in Australia by mid-year.

The car's headline-grabbing statistics begin with a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 now delivering 7kW more than an M5 Competition, for a total of 467kW and 750Nm.

This power upgrade pairs with a significant diet that sheds 70kg from the M5 CS sedan's bones that, when paired with its all-wheel drive system, equals a 3.0 second sprint to 100km/h from rest. That's 0.3sec quicker than the Competition.

That's also quicker than any BMW road car before it, while it's also good for 200km/h from rest in 10.3 seconds, and can run on to 305km/h. An eight-speed transmission remains and drivers can still set the powertrain into rear-wheel drive.

Engineers have worked on the M5 CS suspension's "bearing springs" and damper tuning to complement increased grip from the 20-inch Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres that measure 275mm wide up front and 285mm wide out back.

The cabin's been reconfigured around a four seat arrangement, defined by new carbon-fibre backed front seats and pair of bucket seats for rear occupants.

This complements various other lightweighting measures, such as the carbon fibre reinforced plastic door mirror covers, roof, front splitter, bonnet, rear spoiler and diffuser.

The engine cover and intake silencer also feature in CFRP, while other pieces, like the bonnet's nostril covers, are finished in exposed carbon fibre.

Ceramic brakes are also included, as well as a stainless steel sports exhaust system, while customers can opt the upgraded calipers in gold instead of red as standard.

The gold brakes are one special detail among many, including Gold Bronze shading on different elements as well as the red-stitched alcantara inside. Check the image gallery for more.

The Nurburgring north loop's track diagram is also screen printed into the front headrests.

Although BMW hasn't disclosed how many M5 CS sedans it plans to build, it says deliveries in Europe begin this March at 187,700 euros (AU$294K).

BMW has, however, confirmed only 20 will come to Australia, marked at $305,900 drive away. Orders are open now via the company's BMW Shop service.

