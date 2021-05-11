Ford has announced the name of its eagerly anticipated fully-electric F-150 pickup truck … and it’s one we’ve heard before.

Called the F-150 Lightning, the newest iteration of the celebrated moniker honours the ‘Lightning’ name found on V8-powered SVT F-150s of the late ‘90s, while also redefining it for a new era in the pick-up’s life.

Ford has also released a short, 54-second video teasing the electric F-150's pronounced LED daytime running light and headlight combo, which sees a thick white strip of LED lights run the length of the flat, angular bonnet line.

The Blue Oval has already released a few details about its latest EV ahead of its May 19 unveiling in Dearborn, Michigan.

The 1999 Ford F-150 Lightning

We know the pick-up will feature a dual electric motor configuration, as well as semi-autonomous ‘hands-free’ driving systems, and wireless, over-the-air software updates.

As previously reported by WhichCar, Ford has grand plans for an electrified future in automotive markets across the globe and has previously said that by 2030, all of its products in Europe will be fully electric.

The American automaker also recently announced that it is building an 18,600 square metre battery research and development facility which will employ no less than 150 dedicated staff.

The importance of getting the transition from internal combustion engines to an electric powertrain right for the F-150 cannot be understated – the Blue Oval’s F-Series trucks are among the most popular selling vehicles in North America, and have been for over four decades.

However, with the Dearborn firm investing an estimated US$20 billion on EV and autonomous products by 2025, there’s every chance the F-150 will be a well-received step towards a greener future.