Snapshot
- 133 RHD vehicles recalled
- Issue with wiring loom could cause driver's seat belt pre-tensioner not to work
- Approved Jaguar Land Rover dealers will fix the issue free of charge
Jaguar Land Rover Australia has issued a recall for 133 of its E-Pace models sold from June 2020 until February 2021.
The British manufacturer claims an incorrect wiring harness configuration in its restraints control module (RCM) has linked the pre-tensioner for the seat belts to the wrong seat.
This means if the driver's seat is occupied but the passenger seat is not, the pre-tensioner would fail to operate in the event of an accident, which could increase the risk of injury or death to vehicle occupants.
JLR has contacted owners of the cars purchased between June 16, 2020 and February 24, 2021, and will fix the problem for free at any approved Land Rover dealer.
For more information, owners can contact the Jaguar Land Rover Customer Relationship Centre on
1800 625 642 (Monday to Friday, 8am - 8pm and Saturday 9am - 4pm) or by email on crcau@jaguarlandrover.com
To find your nearest Jaguar Land Rover dealer, visit: https://www.landrover.com.au/national-dealer-locator.html
A full list of the affected vehicles' VIN's can be found here.
