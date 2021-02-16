The 2021 Lexus ES luxury sedan has been teased ahead of its official unveiling on April 19.

The mid-sized ES, now in its seventh generation, has been around in its current guise since 2018 and is well overdue for an update to bring it into line with new models such as the IS sedan.

Just how much will be changed in the refreshed ES is unknown though, with some speculating it will just be a minor model year update, while others are guessing that Lexus may have given the sedan a mid-life facelift.

What we can see from the teaser image and video is that the new ES will have a redesigned headlight configuration, which now shows off a sleeker, sharper daytime running light visage and a new main beam arrangement.

At the back of the car, we can also see the Japanese automaker has rejigged the taillight design and ditched the ‘Lexus’ lettering normally found on the lower left-hand side of the boot lid.

Unfortunately, there’s no sneak peek of the interior in either the video or image, but we suspect the 2021 ES will come equipped with an upgraded cabin with new tech and features.

Drivetrains are expected to remain unchanged, which means Australian buyers can expect a 160kW 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol/electric hybrid.

The 2021 Lexus ES is set for an official unveiling at next week’s Shanghai Auto Show on Monday, April 19.

Be sure to watch this space as WhichCar brings you all the latest updates.

MORE: ES stories

MORE: All Lexus stories

