2021 Mazda 6 pricing and specification

Mazda has increased prices on its Mazda 6 mid-size sedan and wagon range by up to $700, and introduced a new range-topping GT SP variant for the 2021 model year.

The Mazda 6 GT SP replaces the old Mazda 6 GT, but costs $700 more - $46,690 for the sedan and $47,990 for the wagon. Both body styles are powered by the same 170kW/420Nm, 2.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine as the previous GT, coupled to a six-speed automatic transmission and driving the front wheels.

Mazda 6 GT SP wagon pictured.

The Mazda 6 GT SP does get more equipment than the outgoing GT, which may explain the price increase. New additions include unique 19-inch black alloy wheels, black mirror caps, 'Turbo' badging, burgundy leather upholstery, ‘bright’ finish trim pieces and front and rear seat heating.

Trainspotters will note that the SP badge has been seen previously in Australia, originally to denote higher performance versions of the donor model. In the 1990s there was the Mazda RX-7 SP, then in the 2000s the Mazda 3 hatchback and MX-5 roadster got the SP treatment.

Last year Mazda Australia applied the SP tag to the CX-9 people mover, which - like the new Mazda 6 GT SP - has no performance improvement over the car on which it is based.

The rest of the Mazda 6 range remains unchanged, apart from the prices and the addition of a new Polymetal Grey Metallic paint colour (pictured) which is available across the range.

The base-spec Mazda 6 Sport has increased by $100 to $34,590 for the sedan and $35,890 for the wagon. The higher specified Touring and Atenza models have both gone up by $200, ranging from $38,890 for the Touring sedan to $51,390 for the Atenza wagon.

WhichCar reached out to Mazda Australia to ask about the price increase, and we are awaiting a response.

Powertrains remain the same for the 2021 line-up, with the aforementioned 2.5-litre turbo petrol found under the bonnet of both the GT SP and Atenza spec cars producing 170kW and 420Nm. The standard 2.5-litre non-turbo four-cylinder powers the Sport and Touring variants with 140kW and 252Nm.

Those engines consume 7.6 litres per 100km and 7.0 litres per 100km, respectively, and both drive the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

Both GT SP and Atenza variants now feature ‘Turbo’ exterior badging to differentiate their engine from the others.

As before, each model in the Mazda 6 range stocks safety equipment including autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear cross traffic alert, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning and lane-keep assist and active cruise control with queuing function.

Equipment and features across the remainder of the Mazda 6 range remain the same for 2021.

The entry-level Mazda 6 Sport kicks off with an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, dual-zone climate control, internet radio integration, satellite navigation, black cloth upholstery, push-button start, and leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter.

One tier up, the Mazda 6 Touring adds daytime running lights, folding exterior mirrors, electrically-adjustable front seats, black leather upholstery and keyless entry.

Then comes the sporty GT SP model grade, which as stated above, brings adaptive front lighting, burgundy leather, ‘bright’ finish trim pieces, seat heating, black 19-inch wheels and black mirror caps.

At the top of the tree, the Mazda 6 Atenza and retains its items such as a sunroof, ventilated front seats, ‘Walnut’ or ‘Pure White’ Nappa leather upholstery, black headliner, ambient LED lighting, genuine wood and Ultrasuede trim piece inserts and a 360-degree parking monitor.

The Mazda 6 continues to do battle in the dwindling mid-size sedan segment (Subaru recently pulled its Liberty from market), which includes rivals such as the Toyota Camry, Volkswagen Passat and Skoda Octavia.

“As our passenger car flagship, Mazda 6 holds strong appeal in its segment with its advanced specification and option of sedan and wagon body styles,” said Mazda Australia managing director, Vinesh Bhindi.

“This latest update is highlighted by the new GT SP model, which brings a distinctly sporty characteristic to the Mazda 6 range and builds on the local GT SP portfolio alongside the CX-9,” he said.

The updated 2021 Mazda 6 sedan and wagon range will go on sale from March 2021.

2021 Mazda 6 sedan and wagon Australian pricing

Mazda 6 Sport Sedan - $34,590

Mazda 6 Sport Wagon - $35,890

Mazda 6 Touring Sedan - $38,890

Mazda 6 Touring Wagon - $40,190

Mazda 6 GT SP Sedan - $46,690

Mazda 6 GT SP Wagon - $47,990

Mazda 6 Atenza Sedan - $50,090

Mazda 6 Atenza Wagon - $51,390

All listed prices are provided without on-road costs.