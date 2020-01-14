Mazda has ejected the middle seat from the range-topping CX-9’s middle row, after announcing a new Azami LE grade will return to the model’s revised 2021 range.

All other 2021 CX-9 variants remain seven-seaters, with only the Azami LE gaining a pair of captain’s chairs behind the front seats, added along with the Azami’s new 20-inch wheel design and larger tailpipes.

These upgraded pews feature all of the luxury you’d expect in the front row of lesser cars, with power adjustment, ventilated/heating functions and the Azami variant’s new Nappa leather finish.

And since a centre-console with cup holders separates them, they’ll instead fold away automatically with a one-touch button.

But they’re not all that’s changed within the CX-9, a model Mazda reaffirms as its flagship.

The CX-9’s 10.25-inch multimedia screen has been upgraded with the latest Mazda Connect system, claimed to boot-up quicker and offer crisper image and sound quality.

Wireless phone charging technology is also introduced across the range, that now starts at $45,990 for the front-wheel-drive Sport trim – only $70 more than before.

Other sweeping changes include the addition of Polymetal Grey paint to the CX-9’s palette.

All CX-9s except the Sport variant also score new paddle shifters to control the six-speed auto transmission.

The new Azami LE grade sits above the rest of the revised line-up, comprising the Sport, Touring, GT and Azami variants.

The CX-9 GT can now be optioned with an SP grade, adding a gunmetal grille, black mirror caps and black 20-inch alloys for a menacing look.

This is complemented with red stitching inside, as well as black decoration panels and Burgundy leather.

To further celebrate Mazda’s milestone year the CX-9 introduces a 100th Anniversary Special Edition, limited to 110 units and packing Burgundy Nappa leather to offset their Snowflake White Pearl Mica paint.

They’ll also feature a special logo on front fenders, wheel caps, the key fob, headrests and floor mats to match badging.

Mazda retains the 2.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder that already serves across the range with no mechanical changes announced.

It’s rated at 170kW/420Nm and returns 8.4L/100km in front-wheel drive variants or 9.0L/100km for all-wheel drive cars.

2021 MAZDA CX-9 AUSTRALIAN PRICING

Model RRP (excluding on-roads) CX-9 Sport $45,990 CX-9 Sport AWD $49,990 CX-9 Touring $53,490 CX-9 Touring AWD $57,490 CX-9 GT $62,990 CX-9 GT AWD $66,990 CX-9 GT SP $63,490 CX-9 GT SP AWD $67,490 CX-9 Azami $66,190 CX-9 Azami AWD $70,625 CX-9 Azami LE AWD $73,875 CX-9 100th Anniversary Special Edition $72,575

