The Mazda CX-8 three-row large SUV range has been bolstered with two new variants including a 'sporty' Touring SP and premium-spec Asaki LE.

With a new luxurious six-seat layout, the CX-8 Asaki LE has been introduced in response to the popularity of the Captain’s Seat’ layout in the Mazda CX-9.

Featuring all the trappings of the Azaki spec, the Azaki LE is trimmed with a new quilted Nappa leather seat upholstery, available in Chroma Brown (pictured) or Pure White.

The plush power-adjusted second-row seats feature heating and ventilation, and are separated by an elegant centre console housing a storage bin with a padded lid, twin cup holders and integrated USB charging ports.

Priced at $69,920, the Asaki LE costs $3200 more than the seven-seat Asaki and shares its 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine and all-wheel-drive traction.

The new CX-8 Touring SP, meanwhile, holds up the middle of the CX-8 range.

Priced from $47,790, it’s available with the 2.5-litre petrol engine with front-wheel-drive or, for an additional $7000 with the diesel AWD powertrain.

The Touring SP attracts a $1000 premium over the standard Touring spec, with the extra cash bringing mostly cosmetic enhancements including black metallic-finished 19-inch alloy wheels (up from the standard 17-inch alloy wheels), black grille and exterior mirror caps, black synthetic suede combination upholstery and red stitching.

The Touring SP also gains 10-way power adjustment for the driver’s seat, with a two-position memory function.

Elsewhere in the range, the CX-8 GT variant gains 10.25-inch wide-screen infotainment screen and wireless phone charging and hand-free tailgate, which were previously only available in the Asaki, plus uniquely-styled 19-inch alloy wheels.

The GT also has new seat upholstery options, with a choice of Burgundy or Black leather, while the Asaki comes with the new Chroma Brown quilted Nappa leather (below) as standard.

The CX-8 range also gains two new exterior colours – Platinum Quartz Metallic and Polymetal Grey Metallic.

Apart from the introduction of the new variants, pricing for the 2021 CX-8 range remains unchanged from 2020.

The 2021 Mazda CX-8 range is now available in Mazda showrooms.

2021 Mazda CX-8 pricing