2021 Mercedes-Benz EQA revealed, here mid-year

Mercedes-Benz will debut its second all-electric model in Australia with the EQA compact SUV arriving mid-2021.

The Mercedes-Benz EQA represents an expansion of the EQ model range and will sit below the GLC-Class-based EQC in size, price and performance. Multiple EQA models are expected, including longer range and higher output versions.

Closely related to the GLA, itself a spin-off from the A-Class, the EQA 250 comes with a 1450kW electric motor which Mercedes-Benz claims is good for 0-100km/h in 8.9 seconds. It is limited to a 160km/h top speed.

Power for the EQA is stored in a “double decker” lithium-ion battery that sits within a special frame, protected by a front guard, and is rated at 66kWh on the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) test to offer a 486km range.

Under Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure guidelines the range falls to 426km, which is still impressive considering the EQA weighs 1965kg, 447kg more than the GLA.

Mercedes-Benz claims it has found range improvements compared to the EQC through “systematic efficiency in all vehicle components”.

For example, heat from the electric motor is used for warming the cabin, rather than drawing additional current from the battery.

The EQA has an impressive 0.28Cd aero drag figure, which comes close to matching a carefully honed supercar like the Nissan GT-R which is rated at 0.26Cd.

Even the navigation system can plot the most electric-friendly and fastest routes, accounting for charging times.

Range aside, the battery’s charging time sits at five hours and 45 minutes on AC charging, or takes 30 minutes to go from 10 to 80 per cent when charged DC at 400V and 300A.

You’ll be able to tell an EQA from the GLA thanks to the rose gold-coloured highlights on its vents, seats, key and 18-inch wheels.

Other differentiators include aero spoilers at the rear and a specially designed panel in the front grille, as well as light strips at either end.

Edition 1 models feature blue treatment inside and special perforated leather.

Production will be in Rastatt, Germany, while batteries will come from Jawor, Poland, and subsidiary Accumotive in Kamenz will build its battery systems.

Chinese-market models will be built in Beijing.

As for price, the EQA 250 begins at 47,740 Euros (AUD$74,822) in Germany, which would fly under the Australian government’s $77,565 threshold for fuel-efficient vehicles when converted.

Mercedes-Benz says it will have details on Australian pricing and specification closer to its mid-year arrival.

