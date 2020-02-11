Mitsubishi has quietly raised the price of its Triton ute for 2021 across the breadth of the range.

While the increases are relatively small this time around, it’s the second time the light commercial ute has jumped in price in a matter of months, after some variants crept up by as much as $1250 in October 2020.

Every variant of the Mitsubishi Triton is now $500 more expensive, bar the GLS and GSR top-spec dual-cab variants which are now $750 more expensive than before.

The highest spec ute in the range, the Triton GSR dual-cab 4x4, is now $53,490 (before on-road costs), while the most affordable, the Triton GLX manual cab chassis 4x2, is now $22,990 (before ORCs).

For a ute that’s long-been praised for its unique value offering, the price jumps may make the Triton slightly less of an appealing option in an overcrowded dual-cab ute market – a segment which reigned supreme in the 2020 national sales race.

2021 Mitsubishi Triton 4x2 cab chassis variant pricing

2.4 GLX Single-Cab (petrol) - $23,490

2.4 GLX Single-Cab - $27,990

2.4 GLX Dual-Cab chassis - $37,490

2021 Mitsubishi Triton 4x4 pick-up variant pricing