2021 Nissan Leaf e+ long range coming to Australia

Nissan Australia remains committed to offering the Leaf electric hatchback Down Under, and has confirmed a longer-range Leaf e+ will be offered alongside the standard Leaf from early 2021.

While alliance partner Renault is removing its Zoe from local dealerships, Nissan has taken the opposite approach, bolstering the Leaf’s presence in Australian showrooms with the new variant that features a larger battery, increased driving range and more power and torque.

The Nissan Leaf e+ was first unveiled globally in January 2019 and features a 62kWh battery (up from 40kWh) that can propel the small five-door 384 kilometres on a single charge, representing a 110-kilometre improvement over the standard Leaf.

Although final specs haven’t been supplied just yet, expect to see the same improved 160kW/340Nm outputs as overseas markets which is capable of shooting the Leaf e+ to 100km/h in 7.3 seconds (an improvement of 0.6 seconds).

Equipment levels should mirror the standard Leaf and carry over features such as active cruise control, a 360-degree camera view that can detect moving objects, auto high beam, front and rear parking sensors, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display, navigation, a heated steering wheel, climate control and leather upholstery.

The increased battery size will also benefit owners who were planning on utilizing the Leaf’s bidirectional charging (vehicle to grid technology), which allows the car's power to be plugged into the home network in the case of blackouts or to cut down on peak-priced energy bills.

Pricing for the new variant won’t be revealed until its arrival on Australian shores, though we’d suggest the cost will be roughly $10,000 above the retail price of the standard Leaf which costs $49,990 before on-road costs.

Keep an eye on WhichCar for more details emerging ahead of the Leaf e+ when it arrives in the first half of 2021.