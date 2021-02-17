2021 Ssangyong Rexton Australian details surface online

Ssangyong has revealed details of its facelifted, Australian-specification 2021 Rexton seven-seat large SUV ahead of a March on-sale date.

Local specs were released on the company’s Australian website, detailing a two-variant range and updated specification to combat large SUV rivals such as the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Ford Everest and Toyota Fortuner.

The local line-up drops the previous base-model EX, soldiering on with just the once-mid-level ELX and range-topper Ultimate variants.

Pricing is still to be revealed, although we expect it to mostly match the outgoing Rexton ELX which sold for $46,990 before on-road costs, with the Ultimate grade costing an extra $6000 at $52,990.

By way of comparison, the 2021 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport range begins at $47,490.

The updated Ssangyong Rexton ELX kicks off the line-up with dual-zone auto climate control, ventilated front and rear seats, front and rear fog lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and power adjust front seats.

The Ultimate features all of the above, but also adds a 360-degree surround view camera, heated steering wheel, sunroof, leather seats, wireless phone charging, 20-inch chrome wheels and illuminated scuff plates.

Common to both variants is a suite of safety features including autonomous emergency braking, lane-departure warning, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, hill descent control and driver attention monitoring.

Additionally, both the ELX and Ultimate are powered by a single 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine, producing 148kW/441Nm. These figures are 15kW and 21Nm up from its predecessor’s powerplant.

The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, which provides power to a selectable four-wheel-drive system.

Fuel consumption is listed at a claimed 8.9L/100km on the combined cycle.

Ssangyong also says the ladder-frame chassis “provides a substantial towing platform capability of 3.5 tonnes.”

The South Korean manufacturer is currently in some strife on its home turf, after filing for bankruptcy late last year.

However, its Australian arm has insisted business continues as normal locally, with the updated and facelifted Ssangyong Rexton range expected to go on sale in March.