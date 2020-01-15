Subaru has silenced skeptics and rumours that the BRZ sportscar will be put out to pasture with an 'all-new' 2021 Subaru BRZ confirmed overnight by the brand’s US arm, beating the coupe's Toyota 86 sister to the punch.

The announcement via a Subaru USA Instagram post revealed little detail, but the heavily camouflaged body appears to have gained a new vent aft of the front arches and rolls on familiar wheels.

“The all-new 2022 Subaru BRZ - world premiere coming this Fall,” the post’s caption reads.

Instagram: @subarudwayne

Aside from the American tendency to give cars a model name up to a year in advance, this implies the global reveal is imminent, and a northern hemisphere Fall/Autumn translates to Spring in Australia. Our money would be on a first look no later than late November.

Thankfully, a couple of cheeky attendees to a Subiefest event in California have also provided another look at the car via photos taken at a rather silhouetted reveal of the full camouflaged car.

Some Lexus-style design elements, namely the taillights, are a reminder of Toyota’s involvement, though the running gear is still expected to be Subaru, while natural aspiration is thought to be another carry over from the current generation.

Instagram: @stinicktuned

The word from those who were present, such as Instagram user stinicktuned, is that the next BRZ (and therefore more than likely 86) will use a 2.4-litre NA boxer four (likely FA) with a small power bump over the original.

Quoted figures are 162kW and 240Nm, though we’ll wait to hear the details directly from the Japanese manufacturer before we call that confirmed.

WhichCar contacted Toyota Australia to find out if a similar announcement might be imminent for the BRZ’s twin, but no official statement was offered. Toyota has however, recently revealed via MOTOR Magazine, that the next 86 is under development.

Subaru Australia spoke to WhichCar recently regarding the end of BRZ production, though confirmation of any official specification is still yet to arrive.

“The factory has yet to share any details but given its success and appeal in the Australian market, we’re excited about its future prospects,” a spokesperson said.

According to fresh information emerging from Subiefest, production for the next Subaru BRZ kicks off in the second quarter of 2021.

