Subaru is pushing on with its launch of the new second-generation Levorg mid-size performance wagon with the full 2021 production specification shown to Japanese media late last week.

Its previous generation may have only scored small sales in Australia, but Subaru Australia public relations manager David Rowley told WhichCar the local arm had developed the performance wagon niche to a point where they want to explore further opportunities: meaning this new car will be sold in Australia.

While confirming that the new Levorg will be sent Down Under, several key details are left unanswered, including specifications, engines and when they'll arrive.

“[The Australian Levorg] will be considerably different to that in the Japanese domestic market,” said Rowley.

“It’s too early to provide fine detail, but we’ve clearly demonstrated the niche market for this performance wagon”.

“We believe [the Australian Levorg] will appeal to an even greater customer base.”

The 2021 Subaru Levorg will go on sale in Japan later this year but considering that timing is said to be different and the added point of “considerably different” engines, we might be waiting up to a year before we see it reach Aussie soil.

It does raise some questions about what engine will go into the Australian-spec cars though, with some rumours pointing towards the possible use of the next-generation WRX STI’s 2.4-litre turbo petrol engine that is expected to produce close to 300 kilowatts.

That said, it’s also entirely possible that Subaru Australia will elect to retain the engines from the current generation. That would mean a reissuing of the 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder boxer engine (197kW/350Nm) as the headliner and a subordinate 1.6-litre turbo four-cylinder (125kW/250Nm) as the entry-level.

As for the Japanese market 2021 Subaru Levorg, that car will ship with a new 1.8-litre turbocharged boxer engine with 130kW/300Nm which is mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and – as with most Subarus – powers all wheels.

It’s almost certain that no matter what engine is put under the bonnet of the new Levorg – all versions will have all-wheel drive and come equipped with a CVT.

Sharp new exterior design cues are said to be largely shared with the incoming WRX and WRX STI, so look closely for your sneak peek at the next-gen performance heroes.

The new Levorg appears slightly longer in wheelbase compared to before, expanding 65mm between the front and rear axles. There’s also a substantial gain in boot space which now fits 561 litres, 72 more than the previous gen.

The interior features a new 11.6-inch infotainment screen mounted in portrait orientation, joined by a huge widescreen 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Further Levorg information around timing and Australian powertrains will be shared in time, but for the time being, enjoy a gallery full of 2021 Levorg photos by clicking on the photo at the top of this page.