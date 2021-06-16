Snapshot Third generation in a row to receive ANCAP's top gong

Particular praise given to SUV's AEB and pedestrian collision avoidance systems

All-new seven-seater also offers side curtain air-bags in all three seat rows

Australia and New Zealand’s independent vehicle safety authority has awarded the fourth-generation Toyota Kluger a five-star rating.

It represents the third time in succession the moniker has achieved the ultimate safety accolade, with the second and third generations of the SUV scoring five stars in 2008 and 2014 in the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) tests respectively.

It also means the newest Kluger can go toe-to-toe with other five-star ANCAP safety awardees on the market such as Hyundai’s Santa Fe, Kia’s Sorento, and Mazda’s CX-8.

4

According to ANCAP, the seven-seater SUV was put through its toughest new 2020-2022 analysis protocols, with a raft of stringent tests conducted at the safety body’s laboratories in Adelaide, Sydney, and regional NSW.

The Kluger was said to perform well in all areas, with particular commendation given for the SUV’s autonomous emergency braking system (AEB) with junction assist, and pedestrian collision avoidance.

Toyota’s Safety Sense suite comes as standard across the range, which includes a pre-collision safety system with pedestrian and daytime cyclist detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, automatic high beam, active cruise control, intersection turn assistance, lane trace assist, and road sign assist.

The fourth-generation Kluger also gets side curtain airbags in all three seat rows, as well as fatigue detection, rear cross-traffic alert, reversing camera with fixed lines, and front and rear parking sensors.

4

“This five-star ANCAP safety rating for the Kluger rating is good news for families and fleet buyers,” Carla Hoorweg, ANCAP chief executive, said.