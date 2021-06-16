Subscribe
News

New Toyota Kluger achieves 5-star ANCAP safety rating

Japanese brand’s family SUV scores top marks in safety tests

16 Jun 2021
James Robinson
Siteassets Authors James Robinson
Toyota Kluger ANCAP test
Gallery4

Snapshot

  • Third generation in a row to receive ANCAP's top gong
  • Particular praise given to SUV's AEB and pedestrian collision avoidance systems
  • All-new seven-seater also offers side curtain air-bags in all three seat rows

Australia and New Zealand’s independent vehicle safety authority has awarded the fourth-generation Toyota Kluger a five-star rating.

It represents the third time in succession the moniker has achieved the ultimate safety accolade, with the second and third generations of the SUV scoring five stars in 2008 and 2014 in the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) tests respectively.

It also means the newest Kluger can go toe-to-toe with other five-star ANCAP safety awardees on the market such as Hyundai’s Santa Fe, Kia’s Sorento, and Mazda’s CX-8.

MORE Australian first drive: 2021 Toyota Kluger
Toyota Kluger ANCAP Test 4
4

According to ANCAP, the seven-seater SUV was put through its toughest new 2020-2022 analysis protocols, with a raft of stringent tests conducted at the safety body’s laboratories in Adelaide, Sydney, and regional NSW.

The Kluger was said to perform well in all areas, with particular commendation given for the SUV’s autonomous emergency braking system (AEB) with junction assist, and pedestrian collision avoidance.

Toyota’s Safety Sense suite comes as standard across the range, which includes a pre-collision safety system with pedestrian and daytime cyclist detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, automatic high beam, active cruise control, intersection turn assistance, lane trace assist, and road sign assist.

The fourth-generation Kluger also gets side curtain airbags in all three seat rows, as well as fatigue detection, rear cross-traffic alert, reversing camera with fixed lines, and front and rear parking sensors.

Toyota Kluger ANCAP Test
4

“This five-star ANCAP safety rating for the Kluger rating is good news for families and fleet buyers,” Carla Hoorweg, ANCAP chief executive, said.

“With every new model generation, the highest levels of safety should be offered to provide consumers with immediate safety benefits as well as provide sustained benefits for future owners and other road users.

“Toyota has sought to achieve the highest level of safety with the Kluger and succeeded. Brands taking this approach should be proud of the proactive role they are playing to improve safety on our roads.”

MORE Kluger stories
MORE Toyota stories

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Australian car magazines

Subscribe to any of our motoring magazines and save up to 49%


Subscribe

 

James Robinson
Journalist
Siteassets Authors James Robinson
James has been infatuated with all things automotive since he was in nappies, growing up around a grandfather who collected Jaguars, and a father who steadfastly believes there is no greater car than the Porsche 911.
 

We recommend

NEWS

Jaguar XF
News

Import tariff on UK cars to be scrapped under Free Trade Agreement

The tariff will be removed as soon as the agreement has gone through both countries' parliaments

6 mins ago
Kathryn Fisk
Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.