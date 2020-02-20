Volkswagen has taken the tarp – so to speak – off its new Caddy small van, revealing a vastly updated front fascia and rear end, while also featuring underpinnings shared with the new-generation Golf.

The 2021 Caddy sits upon the Volkswagen Group's modular MQB platform, which allows for new technology in the form of engines, infotainment, driver aids and the ability to offer electrified powertrains.

The new platform also means the Caddy will also be even more like a Golf to drive.

READ NEXT: 2019 Volkswagen Caddy Beach is a Kombi for a new era

A new long wheelbase Caddy Maxi, which can fit two Euro pallets inside loaded from the rear or side, will also be available. It’ll also carry people; with a larger glasshouse and the ability to fit a factory panoramic sunroof allowing for a much nicer cabin ambience for back seat bandits.

The looks are very in-line with the incoming Golf, featuring new headlights, front apron, completely new taillights… come to think of it; VW says every single body panel is new.

Read next: Volkswagen C4 Caddy review

Inside the Caddy scores Digital Cockpit which can be upgraded to a fully-digital instrument cluster, two infotainment screen sizes between 6.5- and 10.0-inches are on offer and the interface in which you interact with the car is now mostly touch-based. Volkswagen hasn’t supplied images of the interior just yet, but imagine the Golf’s, perhaps using slightly lower-rent materials.

Powertrain-wise, the new Caddy is set to feature a four-cylinder engine in a number of tunes and fuel options and they all fulfill the 2021 Euro 6 emissions standards. The TDI diesel versions have power outputs between 55kW and 90kW, the petrol engine outputs 84kW and there is also the option of a supercharged natural gas version.

We’re unsure which engines will come with it to Australia, but we should be seeing the next-generation Down Under in 2021.