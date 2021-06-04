Snapshot
- 2022 Ford Maverick set to be officially unveiled this month in the US
- Expected to sell 110,000 units a year
- Fits between F-150 and Ranger in the Ford line-up
Ford USA has shared official teasers of the upcoming Maverick pick-up, set to be officially unveiled to the world on June 8.
A 'compact' truck which is smaller than the F-150 (the highest-selling vehicle in the USA), the Maverick will fit into the Ford family between the market leading F-150 and the Australian-developed Ranger and is expected to plug a sales gap in the mid-size truck segment.
The carmaker expects to shift 110,000 units annually – which is only 14 per cent of all F-150 sales, but around eight per cent higher than Ranger sales, Ford having shifted just over 100,000 units last year in the States.
The Maverick will be based on the same C2 platform as the Bronco and Escape, this time with a dual-cab truck body on top with two turbocharged engine options, either a 1.5-litre three-cylinder producing 135kW/258Nm or a 2.0-litre four-cylinder developing 183kW/373Nm.
Starting out as front-wheel-drive only, Maverick buyers will be able to upgrade to all-wheel-drive as an optional extra, with the engine's power being delivered to the axles through an eight-speed torque-converter automatic in all iterations.
No plans are being made for the Maverick to come to Australia though Ford hasn't ruled out a right-hand-drive being made available for the moment.
We'll bring you more news about the Maverick when it is revealed next week.
How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.
Subscribe
We recommend
-
News
Ford's Maverick unmasked!
Smaller Ford pick-up breaks cover in Mexico. Could it work in Australia?
-
Events
Detroit: Ford's all-new F150
Ford’s all-new F150 is hugely significant and not just because for 32-years it’s been the best-selling vehicle in America.
-
News
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning officially unveiled
… and Australia is never getting it