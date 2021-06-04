Snapshot 2022 Ford Maverick set to be officially unveiled this month in the US

Expected to sell 110,000 units a year

Fits between F-150 and Ranger in the Ford line-up

Ford USA has shared official teasers of the upcoming Maverick pick-up, set to be officially unveiled to the world on June 8.

A 'compact' truck which is smaller than the F-150 (the highest-selling vehicle in the USA), the Maverick will fit into the Ford family between the market leading F-150 and the Australian-developed Ranger and is expected to plug a sales gap in the mid-size truck segment.

The carmaker expects to shift 110,000 units annually – which is only 14 per cent of all F-150 sales, but around eight per cent higher than Ranger sales, Ford having shifted just over 100,000 units last year in the States.

2 Actress Gabrielle Union will help unveil the Maverick on June 8

The Maverick will be based on the same C2 platform as the Bronco and Escape, this time with a dual-cab truck body on top with two turbocharged engine options, either a 1.5-litre three-cylinder producing 135kW/258Nm or a 2.0-litre four-cylinder developing 183kW/373Nm.

Starting out as front-wheel-drive only, Maverick buyers will be able to upgrade to all-wheel-drive as an optional extra, with the engine's power being delivered to the axles through an eight-speed torque-converter automatic in all iterations.

No plans are being made for the Maverick to come to Australia though Ford hasn't ruled out a right-hand-drive being made available for the moment.

We'll bring you more news about the Maverick when it is revealed next week.