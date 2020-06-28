2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS unveiled

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS range has been given a facelift, with the sleek-looking coupe expected in Aussie showrooms in quarter four of 2021.

The CLS has been updated with a number of different variants powered by no less than five different petrol and diesel motors for various markets.

However, Mercedes-Benz Australia has told WhichCar that the local CLS range will continue to consist of just two models – the CLS 450 4MATIC and the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4MATIC+.

In other parts of the globe, the entry-level CLS 220 d is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder motor that produces 143kW and 400Nm and drives the rear wheels.

Sitting above the 220 d is the CLS 300 d 4MATIC, which will utilise the same 2.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder but also employ a mild-hybrid system for a combined power output of 195kW and 550Nm.

Rounding out the diesel-powered four-door coupes is the CLS 400 d 4MATIC, which has a 2.9-litre turbo-diesel inline-six slotted underneath its bonnet and churns out 243kW and 700Nm.

As for petrol-powered models, the CLS 350 will sit at the base of the line-up and come equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that will drive the rear wheels and give 220kW and 400Nm.

The CLS 450 4MATIC will represent the range-topping variant of the standard CLS range, and when combined with its 3.0-litre turbo inline-six-cylinder engine and 48V mild-hybrid system, the low slung four-door coupe will deliver 270kW and 500Nm to all four wheels and complete the 0-100km/h sprint in 4.8 seconds.

All engines are capable of topping out at 250km/h, with the exception of the CLS 220 d which still manages a respectable 237km/h top speed.

Exterior updates across the standard line-up include a new headlight configuration, a sportier-looking front fascia with a redesigned bumper and a rehashed 3D chrome grille wearing the signature star pattern.

If the optional AMG-Line exterior box is ticked, the front also scores gloss black accents, sportier air inlets, and a chrome front splitter.

At the back, the coupe sports dual-trapezoidal exhaust tips with chrome accents that hug the outer edge of the bumper’s sides and are separated by a large, matt-black diffuser.

The facelifted four-door can also be had with new five-twin-spoke and multi-spoke 19-inch wheels, while the AMG-Line tweaks the style of the established 20-inch wheels, which gain either a High-Gloss Black or Tremolite Grey paint option.

Inside, the CLS gets a revised intelligent steering wheel that brings it into line with the rest of Mercedes’s more opulent vehicles.

Buyers can also option the coupe with several new leather and trim specifications; Sienna Brown/Black or Neva Grey/Magma Grey two-tone leather and High-Gloss Grey Wood or Open Pore Brown Walnut trim.

There have also been some updates made to the suite of safety features found in the CLS such as; revised automatic parking, autonomous emergency braking, active speed limit assist, and active stop-and-go assist.

As is the case with the current model line-up, the ultimate incarnation of the updated CLS range comes in the form of the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4MATIC+.

This Affalterbach-made grand tourer is powered by the same 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six petrol engine as the car it replaces, along with the same 48V mild-hybrid system and 4MATIC all-wheel drive set up.

Power hasn’t changed either, with the AMG producing 320kW and 520Nm, while the mild-hybrid system can also provide short bursts of an additional 16kW and 250Nm.

Combine this oomph with the electronically assisted turbocharger that further augments performance, and the CLS 53 will surge from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds and won’t stop accelerating until it hits an electronically controlled limiter set at 250km/h (or 270km/h with the AMG Driver’s Pack).

The new AMG also benefits from a raft of visual updates both inside and out. The front fascia gains the signature AMG vertical slat grille design, as well as a more aggressive bumper with a body-coloured splitter.

At the rear, the quad exhaust layout has been carried over, albeit with slightly tweaked exhaust tips, which integrate into a dynamic matt black splitter.

The CLS 53 will be available with two exterior trim options – the AMG Night Package, which adds matt black accents, or the AMG Exterior II Carbon Package, which adds carbon fibre accents.

The performance coupe will also benefit from a new AMG-line sports steering wheel wrapped with fine Nappa leather and equipped with metal paddle shifters.

All variants of the CLS model range will be equipped with Mercedes’s 9G-Tronic nine-speed wet-clutch automatic transmission.

The German carmaker will also celebrate the refreshed CLS with a limited edition model CLS 53 AMG 4MATIC+, which will be limited to just 300 units worldwide.

However, it is unclear at this stage whether or not Australia will be receiving the edition Hi-Po four-door, but seeing as the local market is one of the strongest performing in the world when it comes to AMG products, the possibility of a few landing Down Under is strong.

A representative for Mercedes-Benz Australia has told WhichCar that local pricing is yet to be revealed, but the local launch of the updated CLS range will occur at the end of October, and customer deliveries will begin in the final quarter of this year.