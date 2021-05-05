Talking points

UK-based electric vehicle start-up Arrival has partnered with US ride-share giant Uber to create a bespoke electric vehicle.

The EV, according to Arrival, will be an "affordable, purpose-built electric vehicle for ride-hailing, and will be designed in partnership with Uber drivers”.

Named the ‘Arrival Car’, the London firm says manufacturing of the electric vehicle is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2023, and current Uber drivers are now invited to join the design process, to ensure the final product meets their needs.

The announcement comes as Uber commits to being a fully electric transportation provider in London by 2025, and across Europe and North America by 2030.

Uber users in the UK can also currently specify to ride in an electric vehicle at no extra charge, and the tech giant says that even though this option has only been around for a short time, more than 3.5 million Uber rides across London have been performed by an electric vehicle.

The Arrival Car will be developed from the ground up with three key principles in mind – driver comfort, safety, and convenience.

A premium experience for occupants will also be prioritised, and a final design is expected to be unveiled before the end of 2021.

The EV maker has also previewed what the Arrival Car could look like with a bird's-eye view rendering of the vehicle. Judging from the image, it would appear that a minimalistic, spartan and avant-garde design philosophy has been implemented.

The Arrival UPS Van

Arrival will utilise its previous expertise in creating zero-emissions commercial transportation solutions, such as its bus and van products, in the manufacturing process of the ride-hailing car.

The London-based outfit has already partnered with other large-scale American service providers like UPS, and according to Tom Elvidge, senior vice president of Arrival, it’s hoped this new endeavour with Uber will spark another success in the zero-emissions world of mobility.

“We are confident that electrifying ride-hailing vehicles will have an outsized impact on cities, and we are keen to support drivers as they manage this transition,” Elvidge said.

“We have a great partnership with UPS to create a best-in-class electric delivery vehicle, and we hope to replicate that success with Uber as we develop the best possible product for ride-hailing that elevates the experience of the passenger and improves drivers’ health, safety and finances.”