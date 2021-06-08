Snapshot Aston Martin is the latest carmaker aiming to get more women behind the wheel

Female advisory board helped shape DBX's development

DBX is on sale now priced from $357,000

The Aston Martin brand synonymous with the deadly skills and heavily masculine charm of British secret agent James Bond wants to expand its appeal among female buyers.

Britain’s famous sportscar maker has marketed its range of GT and sportscars almost exclusively to men for its 100-year-plus history, but says its first ever SUV, the DBX, is already altering its typical customer demographic.

Aston’s chief creative officer Marek Reichman says the company specifically sought input from women during development of the DBX, which has gone on sale in Australia priced from $357,000.

“One of the groups we had [during DBX development] was a female advisory board…getting their opinion on what the product should be,” said Reichman. “That was invaluable in terms of the make-up of DBX.

“It’s about [the DBX’s] useability, the feeling of safety, the feeling of being in control of the [vehicle]. It’s not about pinking it and shrinking it, because that’s not what the female customer wants. It’s just the ergonomics of size. How do you use the car as a female customer?

“How has that played out? Well, if you look at our global [customer] average currently it’s about 92 per cent male, eight per cent female. But if you look at DBX on a global average, it’s a swing closer, so something like 85/15. And if you look at China it’s close to 60/40 [male/female skew].

“It’s not just DBX, it’s DBS and DB11 in China as well, but yes DBX has had an impact and has shifted the needle [of the Aston customer demographic] and will continue to do that.