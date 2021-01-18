Audi to stop developing new petrol and diesel powered engines

Audi will no longer invest in research and development of new internal combustion engines (ICE), the company's CEO Markus Duesmann has stated.

Speaking to German news outlet Automobilewoche, Duesmann said (roughly translated) “The EU plans for an even stricter Euro 7 emissions standard are technically a huge challenge with little benefit for the environment at the same time. This extremely restricts the combustion engine.”

Audi confirmed it “will no longer develop a new internal combustion engine, but will adapt our existing internal combustion engines to new emission guidelines.”

While no new engines will see new R&D, its current line of petrol and diesel powerplants will still see regular updates until Audi presumably commits to an all-electric strategy.

Without providing a timeline to incorporate the change, Audi has previously committed to offering 20 new electric models by 2025.

Even before the premium German marque goes full EV, it can already count itself as one of the most invested brands when it comes to electric vehicle offerings. Its run of e-Tron models such as the e-Tron SUV and the newly-announced e-Tron GT spearhead the brand’s shift to electrification, while it also sells plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid petrol engines.

Audi’s announcement that it is stopping ICE development comes shortly after rivals including Volvo, Jaguar and Bentley all announced their intentions to go all-electric by 2030.