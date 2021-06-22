Snapshot On-set snaps show Keaton with Maybach concept

Cabriolet design was unveiled in 2017

Multiple Bruce Waynes will appear together in film

Images from the set of upcoming supero flick The Flash have revealed Bruce Wayne’s new wheels, in the form of the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet concept car.

Posted to Twitter by user Grace Randolph, the photos show Michael Keaton on-set behind the enormous Maybach. The car will apparently be used by Keaton’s character, Bruce Wayne, throughout the film.

First look #michaelkeaton on #TheFlash



This is his car, not Affleck’s, and I hear this is from the end of the movie and he’s now permanently in the #DCEU



Video tomorrow with full breakdown of all these set pics! pic.twitter.com/pO38KSIUUJ — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) June 20, 2021

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Maybach 6 in coupe form at the 2016 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, and followed up with this convertible version the next year.

The Cabriolet is given away by its differing roofline to the coupe, though it now features a body-coloured hardtop as opposed to its original white roof. It’s powered by four electric motors, generating a total output of 550kW for a 0-100km/h sprint in under four seconds.

Drawing on Art Deco cues, the Maybach is well-suited to the Batman franchise. It’s particularly evocative of classic Batmobiles, including the car featured in The Animated Series.

The Flash follows the young superhero’s time-travelling exploits, which give rise to an alternate universe with multiple Bruce Waynes. Keaton will appear as an older Bruce Wayne/Batman, marking his first appearance in the role since Tim Burton’s 1992 Batman Returns. He will be joined by Ben Affleck’s more recent incarnation of the hero.

4 Credit: Mercedes-Benz Cars UK

Affleck’s own Bruce Wayne also drove a Mercedes concept during his last outing as the Dark Knight, in 2017’s Justice League. He was seen behind the wheel of the Mercedes-AMG Vision Gran Turismo, which made its debut in 2013 as part of the Gran Turismo 6 video game campaign.