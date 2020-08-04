Car manufacturers and the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) are urging Australian motorists to check the status of their vehicle in relation to the long-running Takata airbag recall, or risk having their car registration cancelled.

This comes as a number of state and territory governments are taking steps to implement registration sanctions in cases where vehicle owners have ignored repeated manufacturer recall communications.

Owners will be unable to legally drive their vehicles on public roads, and will likely risk their insurance policies if they do.

As a refresher, the Takata airbag recall saga involves airbags that can potentially kill or seriously injure vehicle occupants in the event of a crash, by way of metal shrapnel exploding from the airbag with disastrous effect.

Worldwide, 32 people have been killed and more than 350 have been seriously injured as a result of these faulty Takata airbags.

Buyers and sellers of used vehicles should also check whether the car’s airbags have been replaced, too, otherwise ownership transfers may be denied.

This messaging comes as a last resort from the FCAI, as chief executive Tony Weber noted that 99.9 per cent of recalls have been completed.

“Our industry has completed more than 99.9 per cent of the 3.06-million-vehicle recall. This is an outstanding result and reflects a determined and cooperative effort by manufacturers, dealers and vehicle owners,” Mr Weber said.

The formal recall period was ended on December 31, 2020, though Mr Weber said manufacturers still had a small number of outstanding vehicles to inspect.

“It is critical these vehicle owners do not ignore any manufacturer or government agency communication. The industry is committed to promptly assisting them to ensure their vehicles can safely stay on our roads.”

Owners can check the recall status of their vehicle by using www.ismyairbagsafe.com.au or by texting TAKATA to 0487 247 224. Unregistered vehicles can be checked with the manufacturer directly.