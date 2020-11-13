Ferrari LaFerrari successor spied at Fiorano

The suspected successor to Ferrari’s ballistic LaFerrari hypercar has been spotted testing at the Italian marque’s Fiorano racetrack.

The test mule, flanked in shoddy-looking matte black LaFerrari Aperta body panels, was spied by YouTube channel Varryx recently at the famed track.

Although appearing to have similar dimensions to its predecessor, the prototype looks to be sporting a new front bumper and splitter combination, as well as a bespoke engine cover and a uniquely shaped roofline.

The prancing mule’s front bonnet also has a big blue battery isolation sticker plastered on it, indicating some form of hybridisation in the hypercar’s drivetrain.

However, while LaFerrari had a mild-hybrid system used to augment its performance, the new car can be seen testing silently on track in what appears to be an electric-only mode.

There’s no reason for panic though, as the spy footage also shows the prototype is equipped with the same quad tailpipe layout as the LaFerrari.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but we’re quite certain this new interpretation of the ultimate Ferrari will have some variation on the glorious F140 V12 slung behind the cockpit.

This new car will also most likely have less power than the recently released Ferrari SF90 Stradale, with the carmaker’s senior vice president of sales and marketing, Enrico Galliera, hinting the LaFerrari replacement will focus more on aerodynamics and lightweighting.

How long will we have to wait to see this hypercar in production-spec? Well, historically, Ferrari releases its road-going acme every ten years or so, with the Ferrari Enzo launched in 2002 and the LaFerrari in 2013.

Ferrari's last flagship V12 hypercar, the LaFerrari.

It’s not unreasonable to guess the car could be slated for a 2023 or 2024 launch if its development hasn’t been impeded by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Make sure to watch this space as WhichCar brings you all the latest updates about Maranello’s next marvel.

