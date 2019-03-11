WhichCar
Australians are lining up to buy the Ford Ranger Raptor V8

By Tony O’Kane, 21 Jan 2020 Car News

Australians are lining up to buy the Ford Ranger Raptor V8

Our site metrics don’t lie: Aussies are clamouring for a Raptor with a bent-eight

It was always expected that our scoop on Ford’s plans to unleash a V8-powered Ranger Raptor would generate a veritable ute-load of website traffic, but what wasn’t anticipated was the sheer volume of people smashing WhichCar’s equivalent of a ‘buy now’ button.

Ford Ranger Raptor V8 render

You may have noticed the little chat window that pops up when you load WhichCar.com.au on a desktop, or the form at the bottom of the page that asks if you’d like to “Get a Quote”. Even if you haven’t, a substantial number of people reading our V8 Raptor exclusive sure did – and they used those features to register their intent to buy a car that, according to Ford Australia, doesn’t exist yet.

READ MORE: What’s it like to live with a Ranger Raptor? Read our long-term review

How much? Lots. We can’t give away the specific number, but it’s deep into triple-digit territory. Over the space of two days that one story generated a greater volume of inquiries than we normally see in the lead up to the end of financial year, when new car sales tend to peak.

And a number of people even took the additional step of offering to pay a deposit to secure their slot in the queue. Note that we don’t even ask for deposits at all, and that a pricetag for the Ranger Raptor V8 is still a long way from being announced. Aussie ute fans are clearly keen.

Ford Coyote V8

Being locally converted to V8 status there’s a fair bit of work – and thus cost – involved in bringing V8 power to the Ford Ranger Raptor, and with the regular 2.0-litre turbo diesel four-pot Raptor retailing at $75,990, odds are high that the V8 Ranger Raptor could add $15-20K on top of that. It could conceivably break six digits too, depending on whether the number-crunchers at Ford feel it’s warranted.

Those details will be revealed in due course, but right now there are two things we know for sure: that a V8-engined Ford Ranger Raptor is coming, and that a lengthy queue is already forming for it.

