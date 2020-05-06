A new EV charging station has been launched in Melbourne's inner south, catering primarily to inner-city residents unable to charge their vehicles at home.

The Hub, at 30 Prohasky Street, Port Melbourne, comprises seven 22kW GET electric vehicle chargers, in an area surprisingly short of public charging stations.

Launched today by Lily D’Ambrosio – Victoria's Energy, Environment and Climate Change Minister – the Hub’s location is crucial to an area that has seen former industrial sites turned to commercial, and residential apartment buildings, and is close to the new Fishermans Bend residential and business precinct.

A supplier and installer of EV charging stations for residential and commercial applications, GET built the Hub for the growing number of drivers who cannot access a reliable and convenient way to charge their EV.

The company’s director and founder Srecko Lorbek said people living in high-density apartment towers, townhouses and strata buildings with limited off-street parking really are starved for choice because they have very limited ability to charge their vehicle from their own home.

“So, we decided to build our own user-pay Charging Hub so that drivers can charge their EV any time of the day or night in a safe and secure environment. As the world rapidly accelerates towards EVs, the Hub is the petrol station of the future.”

GET CEO Harry Hartman said the Hub was also built in recognition of the fact that Australian EV sales are gaining momentum as the world’s leading car manufacturers bring forward plans to exit petrol and diesel engine vehicle production.

“Such a rapid exodus from petrol and diesel underscores the need for urgently expanding EV charging infrastructure, especially as governments and other large fleet buyers go electric,” he said.

“While conventional wisdom may be that consumers will lead the transition, the reality is that the carmakers are leading change by phasing out production of fossil fuel powered cars, vans and light commercial delivery vehicles. By 2030, new car buyers will have little choice other than to buy electric.”

At today’s launch, Lorbek thanked the Victorian Government for supporting the proliferation of electric vehicles with charging infrastructure – and gave a nod to its controversial EV tax.

“The Victorian Government is moving in the right direction by recognising internal combustible engine (ICE) vehicles are on the way out and developing public policy and infrastructure to support EV drivers,” he said.

“They are also ahead of the curve by anticipating the need for EV drivers to contribute to road maintenance, and whilst the timing of that is a matter for government, we support their leadership in advancing discussion and debate.”