General Motors Specialty Vehicles has changed its branding only just after launching, updating its logo to suit its parent company's recently updated version.

American automotive giant General Motors changed its logo for the first time in nearly six decades earlier this week. And as a result the Australian and New Zealand low-volume importer has incorporated this new logo into its own, announcing the news on Instagram.

“Australia and New Zealand are proud to be amongst the first markets in the world to feature the new GM brand identity,” the Australasian subsidiary said, “incorporated as a distinct element of the GM Specialty Vehicles logo.”

GM’s new logo, finished in bright blue to invoke the feeling of clean skies in a zero-emissions future, has been heralded with a marketing campaign titled Everybody In.

And while GM’s new bright blue logo jars visually with the Specialty Vehicles' charcoal shading and bright red “V”, it juxtaposes even more in concept.

Aimed at promoting electric vehicles the Everybody In campaign is about “an optimistic and inclusive tone for the company’s EV future and focuses on three themes.”

These are accelerating EV adoption, leading EV and autonomous technology, and spruiking the brand’s Ultium electric vehicle platform.

We’re not sure where the Chevrolet Corvette C8 and Silverado fit into that outlook as the two models that will underpin the GMSV brand when it launches early this year.

In their defence, these are specialty vehicles.

We’ve reached out to GMSV on whether the change will effect the roll out of branding across the 54 dealers it has confirmed in Australia and New Zealand.

At the time of press, the GMSV website had not been updated with the new logo.

Australia is holding its breath for the launch of GMSV, seen as HSV’s spiritual successor, and many potential customers are awaiting official confirmation on a price for the incoming Corvette before it arrives later this year.

