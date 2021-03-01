Hot Wheels Unleashed video game announced for the big kids

Question for the audience: while it mightn’t be socially acceptable to play with Hot Wheels toys as an adult, is playing the Hot Wheels video game alright?

Hot Wheels certainly hopes so, as it's made the jump from toys to the video game world with an arcade-style racing game, set to go on sale later this year.

Unveiled with a teaser trailer touting everything you know and love about Hot Wheels – but in digital format – Hot Wheels Unleashed will be available on Xbox Series X, Playstation 5, PC and Nintendo Switch from September 30.

The teaser trailer doesn’t show any actual gameplay, but the press release suggests Hot Wheels Unleashed will allow players to drive the cars as if they were playing with the toys themselves.

That means all manner of loop-de-loops, jumps, figure-eights and custom layouts will feature, made out of the famous orange tracks.

It’s being developed by Italian game studio Milestone, which has previous experience with the official MotoGP racing series, so it’s not a newcomer to the racing game style.

The game promises an extensive choice of Hot Wheels vehicles, which can be modified to your heart’s content. There’s also a track editor option that should allow you to make crazy layouts to race upon with friends online.

While it’s not the first time Hot Wheels has featured in a video game, this is the first standalone game for the series. A Hot Wheels expansion pack was previously offered with the Forza Horizon series, which allowed players to drive and race on wild orange tracks with other players online.

Questions remain over how exactly the game will be played. The trailer only shows cinematic racing, so we’re keenly awaiting further details that explain just what elements will be included in the actual game.

The game will launch on September 30, 2021 on Xbox, Playstation PC and Nintendo consoles.