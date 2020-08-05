Hyundai has announced that all its future electric models will be branded Ioniq as part of a freshly forged EV-only family tree, with three new zero-emissions vehicles arriving over the next four years.



A simple numerical naming policy will apply to all joining members of the new Ioniq range in favour of Hyundai’s existing word amalgam nomenclature - of which Ioniq itself is an example - blending ‘ion’ and ‘unique’.

The strategy to spin all Hyundai EVs off to a separate consolidated brand is almost identical to the company’s graduation of the Genesis brand, from a single Hyundai badged model to an entire standalone luxury line-up.



Exact model allocation for the Australian market is yet to be confirmed but given Hyundai’s EV championing approach to the local alternative energy cause, you can expect all the emerging models to show up in local showrooms.

While Hyundai Australia wasn't willing to confirm any models under the new umbrella just yet, the company is very keen to offer any new Hyundai electric vehicle and WhichCar understands the local team is aiming to bring the complete Ioniq family Down Under.





That said, while the existing battery and hydrogen-electric models will continue to be offered, they won't fall under the new family umbrella.

These include the Kona EV, Nexo and even the trio of electrified sedans that pioneered the Ioniq name for Hyundai.

IONIQ EV RANGE

Ioniq 5

The founding member of the Ioniq line-up could arrive in as little as six months, with the Ioniq 5 mid-sized crossover hitting global markets in early 2021.

It takes its basis from the Hyundai 45 concept that was revealed last year at the 2019 Frankfurt show.





At the time, we reported there would be little chance of a production version resembling the radical concept, but WhichCar now understands the Ioniq 5 will not only be the market version of the car, but its style will largely mirror that of the 45.



The EV 45 Concept itself is a homage to the company’s very first concept, the 1974 Pony Coupe (below), according to Hyundai.

Ioniq 6

Hot on the heels of the first model, the Ioniq 6 will join the new family about a year later, bringing a sedan model to the line-up that was first teased with the company’s most recent concept.





The Hyundai Prophecy concept was robbed of a sensational reveal following the cancellation of the 2020 Geneva motor show but it was revealed virtually at about the same time.



Its Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model 3 resemblance is likely no accident with the model intended to dip into the high-performance and luxury sedan froth whipped up by its two heavy-hitting predecessors.

More excitingly, the Ioniq 6 is likely to be the model that steers Hyundai's freshly forged N performance brand into an electric era. Watch out for an Ioniq 6N at some point in the near future.

Ioniq 7

Finally, and most tantalisingly, a third Ioniq model will arrive in 2024, adding a large seven-seat model to the range. Little is known or revealed about this trio-completing enigmatic model, though.





Hyundai has only offered a single low-detail frontal shot of the Ioniq 7, with almost all other information morsels withheld unit closer to its big reveal and arrival in a little over three years.

Ioniq X …

Just as BMW’s single-digit naming structure (established in the 1970s) has allowed it to continue slotting models into its family of Series cars, Hyundai will progressively add more Ioniq numbers into the mix with more passenger cars, SUVs and 'CUVs' planned.



Under the structure, even numbers will be applied to the boots of sedans, while SUVs will be given odd-number monikers. No mention is made of hatchbacks, sports or commercial models. Read into that what you will.

The rapid roll-out of the first three models has been enabled in part by a new scalable E-GMP platform on which all the Ioniq family EVs will be based.

The same flexible and EV-specific architecture will allow the consistent addition of “more innovative” machines to the fledgling family.





Part of the new Ioniq brand’s role will be to introduce a comprehensive and tailored brand experience for customers, says Hyundai, with “connected lifestyle solutions in line with Hyundai’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’”.



Its creator is yet to reveal if a different sales model will accompany the new Ioniq family as it did for the independent Genesis brand launch.

To celebrate and suitably mark the occasion of a whole new Hyundai sub-brand, the company commandeered the UK's London Eye mega Ferris wheel, turning it into a giant blue-lit Q.



This new evolution of the Hyundai story certainly seems to be as revolutionary as its latest publicity stunt. Literally.