Hyundai Pony EV concept shows off retro style with electric tech

The Hyundai Pony EV concept is a one-off styling exercise that shows off the role EV technology will play in the exploding restomod scene.

Championed by Hyundai’s head of interior design, Hak Soo Ha, the funky electric vehicle is based on an original 1970s Hyundai Pony.

Soo Ha and his team have set about refurbing and subtly tweaking the style of the Pony, which now presents a streak of contemporary flare.

These stylistic upgrades include reconfigured LED headlights, pixelated LED taillights, retro alloy wheels and cameras mounted on each end of the boxy bonnet, replacing traditional wing mirrors.

Inside, the EV Pony is even more avant-garde, with a steam-punk style gas-lamp instrument cluster, art deco three-point steering wheel, and an appropriate blend of chrome trim pieces contrasted by a black leather interior.

Hyundai has confirmed the normal internal combustion engine and transmission have been ditched in favour of an electric motor with a single-speed transmission, however, no details of the charged powertrain have been provided by the Korean automaker.

To an extent, the show Pony showcases what we can expect for the future of the automotive restomod industry.

With the way electric vehicles are being designed with a skateboard-style battery chassis architecture, it’s going to be increasingly easy for third-party modders to simply buy a ubiquitous platform, and then adorn it with a retro body shell.

One of the best examples of this type of car-making is California-based company ZeroLabs, which has created a blank canvas EV platform specifically made for moulding with classic car shells.

ZeroLabs's classic electric platform.

Hyundai hasn’t gone that far with the Pony, but it’s a seriously cool design study nonetheless.

MORE: All Hyundai stories