Hyundai has slotted in a newversion of its high-achieving Santa Fe large SUV creating a safer and more premium mid-range option in the popular line-up, priced from $47,020 before on-road costs.The new Santa Fe variant is positioned above the pair of Active range-entry options and beneath the more premium Elite brace , offering something a little more generously equipped but with a smaller step up in the budget.Like all Santa Fe variants, the Active X is available with a choice of two engine and transmission options. The most affordable version is fitted with a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine coupled to front-wheel drive, while a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel gets all-wheel drive from $50,050.

Both variants share the same eight-speed automatic transmission and identical levels of specification. Speaking of which, while the new Active X may only sit one rung up from the Santa Fe entry point, but it can brag a respectable standard equipment list.



Highlights from the Active X kit list include leather-appointed upholstery, bigger 18-inch wheels, and a dusting of extra convenience/safety features.





Invest the extra $3000 over the base Active, and owners of the newest Santa Fe will get front parking sensors added to the rears, rain-sensing wipers, and keyless entry and engine start.



There’s also dual-zone climate control, a cooled glovebox and rear privacy glass for boosted cabin comfort, while courtesy lights incorporated into the satin chrome-look door handles, and puddle lights a part of new folding door mirrors are the deal sweetener.



That said, the standard equipment offered on even the entry-level Active is commendably comprehensive - all of which carries over to the new Active X.





Shared across the pair are the company’s proprietary SmartSense driver assistance and safety systems, a 7.0-inch information and entertainment screen complemented by a 3.5-inch driver display, seven decently sized seats, six airbags and tyre pressure monitoring to name a few.



With a new offering in its ranks, Hyundai’s Santa Fe range has another weapon in the large SUV battle against other strong contenders including the Mazda CX-9, Kia’s Sorento and the Skoda Kodiaq.





If you’re desperate to get into a Santa Fe this year, the new mid-range Active X might be the perfect option, but it may also be worth waiting a few months for the significantly updated (we would describe it as largely new) model that will touch down in 2021.

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe range:

Active 3.5 MPi V6 FWD - $43,990

Active 2.2 CRDi AWD - $47,020

Active X 3.5 MPi V6 FWD - $47,020

Active X 2.2 CRDi AWD - $50,050

Elite 3.5 MPi V6 FWD - $52,070

Elite 2.2 CRDi AWD - $55,100

Highlander 3.5 MPi V6 FWD - $58,630

Highlander 2.2 CRDi AWD - $61,660



