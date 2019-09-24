WhichCar
Hyundai Santa Fe Active X arrives

By Daniel Gardner, 17 Jul 2020 Car News

2020 Hyunda Santa Fe Active X

Surprisingly premium Active X joins the Hyundai Santa Fe line-up

Hyundai has slotted in a new Active X version of its high-achieving Santa Fe large SUV creating a safer and more premium mid-range option in the popular line-up, priced from $47,020 before on-road costs.

The new Santa Fe variant is positioned above the pair of Active range-entry options and beneath the more premium Elite brace, offering something a little more generously equipped but with a smaller step up in the budget.

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Active X

Like all Santa Fe variants, the Active X is available with a choice of two engine and transmission options. The most affordable version is fitted with a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine coupled to front-wheel drive, while a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel gets all-wheel drive from $50,050.

MORE The cheapest seven-seaters in Australia

Both variants share the same eight-speed automatic transmission and identical levels of specification. Speaking of which, while the new Active X may only sit one rung up from the Santa Fe entry point, but it can brag a respectable standard equipment list.

Highlights from the Active X kit list include leather-appointed upholstery, bigger 18-inch wheels, and a dusting of extra convenience/safety features.

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Active X

Invest the extra $3000 over the base Active, and owners of the newest Santa Fe will get front parking sensors added to the rears, rain-sensing wipers, and keyless entry and engine start.

There’s also dual-zone climate control, a cooled glovebox and rear privacy glass for boosted cabin comfort, while courtesy lights incorporated into the satin chrome-look door handles, and puddle lights a part of new folding door mirrors are the deal sweetener.

That said, the standard equipment offered on even the entry-level Active is commendably comprehensive - all of which carries over to the new Active X.

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Active X

Shared across the pair are the company’s proprietary SmartSense driver assistance and safety systems, a 7.0-inch information and entertainment screen complemented by a 3.5-inch driver display, seven decently sized seats, six airbags and tyre pressure monitoring to name a few.

With a new offering in its ranks, Hyundai’s Santa Fe range has another weapon in the large SUV battle against other strong contenders including the Mazda CX-9, Kia’s Sorento and the Skoda Kodiaq.

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Active X

If you’re desperate to get into a Santa Fe this year, the new mid-range Active X might be the perfect option, but it may also be worth waiting a few months for the significantly updated (we would describe it as largely new) model that will touch down in 2021.

MORE 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe details

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe range:

Active 3.5 MPi V6 FWD - $43,990 
Active 2.2 CRDi AWD - $47,020
Active X 3.5 MPi V6 FWD - $47,020 
Active X 2.2 CRDi AWD - $50,050
Elite 3.5 MPi V6 FWD - $52,070
 Elite 2.2 CRDi AWD - $55,100
Highlander 3.5 MPi V6 FWD - $58,630
Highlander 2.2 CRDi AWD - $61,660

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Active X

