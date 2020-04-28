2021 Isuzu D-Max price increase confirmed

Isuzu Ute Australia (IUA) has jacked up the price of its popular D-Max ute as of today, due to rising manufacturing costs.

The increase will apply to anyone buying a car from the entire 2021 D-Max line-up from April 1, with every variant up an extra $1000 across the board.

The Japanese marque has confirmed anyone who has already placed an order prior to April 1 will not be affected.

According to the automaker, the cost of making the third-generation D-Max is behind the hike, which will see RRPs increase by between 1.58 and 3.1 per cent across the range.

Defending the rise, Koichiro Yoshida, Isuzu UTE Australia's director of sales and marketing, said: "IUA has not taken the decision to increase pricing lightly and has deeply considered all options.

"But, in lieu of increasing costs associated with the 2021 Isuzu D-Max we see no option but to implement this price increase.

"While pricing for the 2021 Isuzu D-Max range will increase by $1000 per vehicle from April 2021, we are working diligently with our Isuzu UTE Dealer Network to ensure that all existing customer orders already in the system prior to the price increase announcement will be honoured at the agreed price."

Key models in the product line-up will, however, continue to be offered with fixed drive-away price, including the Isuzu D-MAX SX Single Cab Chassis 4x2 High-Ride Manual, priced at $29,990 driveaway, and the Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain 4x4 Auto, priced at $59,990 drive-away.

2021 Isuzu D-Max pricing

D-MAX SX Single Cab Chassis 4x2 Manual - $33,200 ($29,990 Drive-away)

D-MAX SX Single Cab Chassis 4x2 Automatic - $35,200

D-MAX SX Crew Cab Chassis 4x2 Automatic - $41,700

D-MAX SX Space Cab Ute 4x2 Automatic - $39,900

D-MAX SX Crew Cab Ute 4x2 Automatic - $42,900

D-MAX LS-U Crew Cab Ute 4x2 Automatic - $49,900

D-MAX SX Single Cab Chassis 4x4 Manual - $41,200

D-MAX SX Single Cab Chassis 4x4 Automatic - $43,200

D-MAX SX Space Cab Chassis 4x4 Manual - $44,700

D-MAX SX Space Cab Chassis 4x4 Automatic - $46,700

D-MAX SX Crew Cab Chassis 4x4 Manual - $47,700

D-MAX SX Crew Cab Chassis 4x4 Automatic - $49,700

D-MAX SX Crew Cab Ute 4x4 Manual - $48,900

D-MAX SX Crew Cab Ute 4x4 Automatic - $50,900

D-MAX LS-M Crew Cab Ute 4x4 Manual - $52,000

D-MAX LS-M Crew Cab Ute 4x4 Automatic - $54,000

D-MAX LS-U Space Cab Ute 4x4 Automatic - $54,900

D-MAX LS-U Crew Cab Ute 4x4 Manual - $55,900

D-MAX LS-U Crew Cab Ute 4x4 Automatic - $57,900

D-MAX X-TERRAIN Crew Cab Ute 4x4 Automatic - $63,900 ($59,990 Drive-away)

Prices exclude on-road costs, except where indicated

