Next best automotive brand was Toyota, just 0.92 per cent behind

Top prize comes off the back of seven monthly wins through 2020 compared to five for Lexus

Isuzu Ute has been deemed Australia's best overall brand for customer satisfaction, according to market research firm Roy Morgan.

Across the 40 categories of the annual Roy Morgan Customer Satisfaction Awards 2020, Isuzu Ute Australia came out on top with a 94.92 per cent satisfaction rating, just 0.04 per cent higher than second-placed First Choice Liquor.

It marks the second time in which Isuzu Ute has won the overall award, having done so previously in 2018. This time the carmaker has secured the win by taking seven monthly victories, six of which were in a row.

Despite not taking the top prize after winning back in 2019 with a 96.8 per cent satisfaction rating, Lexus scored five monthly victories in 2020.

Parent company Toyota also fared well, having been chosen as the best Major Car Manufacturer of 2020, resulting in a fourth placing overall with satisfaction scores of 94 per cent, just 0.1 per cent behind Apple's iPhone which won Handset of the Year.

Roy Morgan Research CEO, Michele Levine, said the award is a reflection of Isuzu's sales and service as much as it is about the product itself.

"As the results declare, Isuzu Ute has satisfied customers on an impressive level in 2020 with the vehicle manufacturer achieving an average customer satisfaction rating of 94.9 per cent and going a step further by securing Roy Morgan's 'Best of the Best' title too," she said.