- Isuzu beats every other brand in Australia to be voted the best for customer service
- Next best automotive brand was Toyota, just 0.92 per cent behind
- Top prize comes off the back of seven monthly wins through 2020 compared to five for Lexus
Isuzu Ute has been deemed Australia's best overall brand for customer satisfaction, according to market research firm Roy Morgan.
Across the 40 categories of the annual Roy Morgan Customer Satisfaction Awards 2020, Isuzu Ute Australia came out on top with a 94.92 per cent satisfaction rating, just 0.04 per cent higher than second-placed First Choice Liquor.
It marks the second time in which Isuzu Ute has won the overall award, having done so previously in 2018. This time the carmaker has secured the win by taking seven monthly victories, six of which were in a row.
Despite not taking the top prize after winning back in 2019 with a 96.8 per cent satisfaction rating, Lexus scored five monthly victories in 2020.
Parent company Toyota also fared well, having been chosen as the best Major Car Manufacturer of 2020, resulting in a fourth placing overall with satisfaction scores of 94 per cent, just 0.1 per cent behind Apple's iPhone which won Handset of the Year.
Roy Morgan Research CEO, Michele Levine, said the award is a reflection of Isuzu's sales and service as much as it is about the product itself.
"As the results declare, Isuzu Ute has satisfied customers on an impressive level in 2020 with the vehicle manufacturer achieving an average customer satisfaction rating of 94.9 per cent and going a step further by securing Roy Morgan's 'Best of the Best' title too," she said.
"This speaks volumes about the support team that works day in and day out to ensure [people] are satisfied with their owner experience.
Managing director of Isuzu Ute Australia, Hiroyasu Sato, said the award is a significant milestone for the brand in Australia and it is a reward for the dealers who continued to support its products.
"This recent success is not only testament to how the Isuzu D-MAX Ute and MU-X SUV are popular amongst our Australian drivers, but to how highly we regard the importance of our customer satisfaction and how that is only matched by the endless efforts of our dealer network and continued commitment of the entire Isuzu Ute team," he said.
Coming off the back of surpassing 200,000 sales in Australia, Isuzu's D-Max is currently the eighth-highest selling vehicle Down Under for 2021 so far, propping the brand up to ninth in the May sales figures.
The Isuzu D-Max was rated as the second best dual-cab ute in our recent test against its rivals, ending up just ahead of the ever-popular Toyota HiLux and only a few points behind the winning Ford Ranger.
