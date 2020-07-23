Jaguar Land Rover: Five-year warranty from April 1

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is increasing its new car warranty to five years and unlimited kilometres from April 1 – and that's no April fools joke.

The new five-year warranty, announced at the Australian launch of the MY 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SUV this week, replaces the previous three-year, 100,000km warranty on all new Jaguar, Land Rover and Range Rover vehicles sold in Australia and New Zealand.

It makes the Indian-owned British brand's warranty equal best with Mercedes-Benz in the premium class. Mercedes was the first to move to five years, back in March 2020.

Lexus offers a four-year warranty to new vehicle buyers, and Audi and BMW provide three years coverage. When contacted by Wheels, none of those brands have any intention of matching JLR and Mercedes-Benz.

However, BMW's position today is less emphatic than it was a year ago when Mercedes-Benz jumped to five years. When asked back in 2020 if it would also offer a five-year warranty, a BMW spokesman said: "The feedback we've got from customers is that they are entirely content with what we offer...our customers are not demanding anything more [than three years]".

The response in 2021 is: "We have no plans to change at this point."

This is not the first time Jaguar Land Rover has offered a five-year warranty on its new vehicle range. JLR first offered a five-year warranty as a sales promotion just after Mercedes-Benz introduced its five-year warranty in April 2020, and has repeated the promotion at times throughout 2020.

Now, JLR has decided to make it permanent.

“We are proud to be able to offer our Australian customers such an extensive warranty,” said JLR Australia managing director Mark Cameron.

“We have worked extremely hard at developing the extended warranty for the Australian market and I believe the increased length of the warranty period, plus unlimited kilometres, will deliver an even more enjoyable ownership experience for Jaguar buyers."

The new warranty applies to all Jaguar, Land Rover and Range Rover vehicles purchased for private and business use, including the Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV which previously carried a five-year, 200,000km warranty. The warranty on I-Pace BEV's traction battery remains at eight years and 160,000km.

JLR also confirmed that the five-year warranty applies to all genuine accessories fitted at the time of new car purchase.

All JLR models carry a six-year anti-corrosion warranty for panels.