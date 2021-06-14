Gen X kids, prepare to don your leather jackets and perm your hair – Knight Rider is set to return, again.

Former Knight Rider actor David Hasselhoff confirmed another remake of the 80s TV show is in the pipeline, though no more details have yet been released.

As reported by Street Machine last year, a remake of Knight Rider will likely take form as a movie, being directed by Australia’s own James Wan whose recent works have included Furious 7 and Aquaman.

3 K.I.T.T.'s interior was described by Knight as "like Darth Vader's bathroom"

Hasselhoff, or 'The Hoff' as he's more commonly known, became famous for his role playing Michael Knight, a former Green Beret and Vietnam spy who worked as an agent for the Foundation for Law and Government (FLAG).

However, The Hoff was only one half of what made the show popular, the other being his self-driving, self-parking, talking 1982 Pontiac Trans Am named K.I.T.T. – officially Knight Industries Two Thousand.

Knight Rider ran for 90 episodes between 1982 and 1986, igniting a love for the Trans Am which was only rivalled by Dukes of Hazard's orange Dodge Charger called General Lee.

K.I.T.T. featured an uber-futuristic, fully-digital interior and levels of autonomy which are only now being achieved in the automotive industry, truly being more than a quarter of a century ahead of the curve.

3 These days you'd face a major fine for having a strobing red light on your car

Speaking to American singer Kelly Clarkson on her "DRIVE IN-terview" show, The Hoff rocked up in a K.I.T.T. replica and said a reboot can't be ruled out.