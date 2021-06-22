Snapshot New Find and Reserve system to utilise PayPal

Up to $1000 deposit can be refunded

Land Rover Australia has launched a new service which is aimed at making it easier for prospective buyers to get into new, demonstrator and used vehicles, all through online transactions.

The new Find and Reserve system allows customers to locate vehicles at their nearest Land Rover dealership online and place a deposit on the one they select through PayPal, reserving the vehicle until they can arrange a time to inspect it.

Deposits of up to $1000 can be taken and are fully refundable, meaning buyers can get their money back before purchase if they want to change their mind.

Jaguar Land Rover Australia sales director, Scott Maynard, said the simple process will help customers get a chance to look at the vehicle they want without the risk of it being taken before they can inspect it.

"Find and Reserve and PayPal have combined to create an exciting new Land Rover buying experience," said Maynard.

"Whether buyers are new arrivals to the brand or long-term devotees, Find and Reserve brings important new benefits to the Land Rover buying process.

"Buyers log into the Land Rover website, choose their preferred retailer online, look at the range, choose ‘their’ model and variant, select the exterior and interior colour scheme and add any options they want. They are then given a drive-away price.