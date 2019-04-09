Mazda has updated its popular CX-5 mid-size SUV for 2020, bringing new safety technology, quieter components and new off-road capability, while slightly bumping the price up across the board.

A core model for Mazda, and a favourite for Australians too, thankfully the CX-5 has scored a bunch of new kit to offset the extra outlay of money you'll have to spend at dealerships.

Familiar model grades are retained including the Maxx (starting $30,980), Maxx Sport (starting $36,290), Touring (starting $40,980), GT (starting $46,090) and Akera (starting $48,330). Four engines remain on offer: a 2.5-litre turbocharged unit, a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel, a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated engine and a 2.5-litre naturally-aspirated engine.

Chief among all new additions to the range is a new Off-Road Traction Assist mode fitted to all-wheel drive models that offers enhanced functionality when venturing onto rougher terrain.

At the push of a button the AWD system combines with traction control to electronically lock the rear differential, where the car can then intelligently monitor wheel slip in order to distribute optimal traction to the tyres that have found purchase on solid ground.

Some other minor changes include Maxx Sport variants and above now receive paddle shifters as standard and cars with the naturally-aspirated Skyactiv-G 2.5L petrol engine will now receive a cylinder-deactivation graphic in the MZD Connect infotainment system that illustrates when cylinders 1 and 4 have been shut down in order to save fuel.

All specifications will now be equipped with an advanced autonomous emergency braking function, Smart City Brake Support, to add night-time pedestrian protection to AEB functionality.

Mazda says the updated CX-5 will now become quieter thanks to several noise, vibration and harshness improvements, including the addition of a more sound absorbent headliner material and a steering vibration countermeasure that will cut down on the amount of road vibrations felt through the steering wheel.

Turbo-petrol Skyactiv-G engine cars will receive quieter exhausts, and a quieter boot floor to reduce the resounding noise from the rear of the cabin.

More minor additions such as a larger 8-inch display for the entry-level Maxx, new generation name badging, new key fob design and a new Polymetal Grey Metallic paint option are also brought to the table.

All Mazda CX-5s are covered by a five-year, unlimited kilometre manufacturer warranty and each owner is covered for five years by Mazda's Premium roadside assistance service.

The MY2020 Mazda CX-5 is available now.

2020 Mazda CX-5 Australian pricing: