2020 Mazda CX-5 review

I like driving - will I enjoy this car?

The CX-5 is one of the more enjoyable mid-sized SUVs to drive, with accurate but not overly sensitive steering and good grip in corners. The GTs and Akeras feel marginally more precise on their lower profile tyres.



All CX-5s drive better than the cars they replace, and not just because they are quieter. Their rooflines are slightly lower, and on all but the Maxx the left and right wheels are marginally further apart, both measures that improve security in cornering. The CX-5 is not as agile as the lighter and lower Mazda3, but it is very surefooted.



The CX-5 joins the Mazda3 and new CX-9 in adopting a Mazda steering technology called G-Vectoring Control Plus. Essentially it reduces power slightly as you turn into a corner, improving grip and feel at the front, and restores it as you steer out. You don’t notice this, and it is hard to assess Mazda’s claim that it helps. But the car does feel good on a pleasant bit of road.



Tweaks to the diesel make it quieter than its predecessor, and it remains strong and responsive. It’s the best of the engines for country driving, pulling effortlessly up hills and building speed swiftly when overtaking.



The 2.5-litre petrol does not haul as hard as the diesel, but its free-revving nature ensures it is fun.



The 2.5-litre turbo-petrol CX-5 promises a more dynamic ride, which we’ll explain more once we’ve had we’ve had a chance to test drive it.



All-wheel drive CX-5s are light-duty off-roaders, effective on gravel or snow covered roads and gentle tracks.