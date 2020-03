2020 Mazda CX-5 review

Mazda offers a choice from four engines in a CX-5: two four-cylinder petrols, a four-cylinder turbo-petrol, and a four-cylinder turbo-diesel. It is the 2.2-litre diesel that uses least fuel, consuming 6.0 litres/100km on the official test (city and country combined).The diesel pulls well and is the engine most suited to country driving. Even around town it accelerates smartly.One reason not to choose it is because you want more power from your CX-5 through the 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine available in the more expensive AWD GT and Akera CX-5s. Shared with the CX-9 and Mazda 6 , the powerful turbo engine has claimed fuel economy of 8.2L/100km. This makes it the thirstiest engine in the range, though its performance boost provides excellent acceleration for overtaking and an 0 to 100km/h time of 7.7 seconds, more than a second quicker than diesel (8.8 seconds).Another reason not to opt for a diesel CX-5 is that it costs more than non-turbo petrol versions, and come only with all-wheel drive and an auto transmission. Another might be that you expect your CX-5 will spend long periods when it does only short trips around town, in which case its particulate filter, which traps diesel soot, could clog. (You need 20 minutes of steady cruising every now and again to clean the filter.)Of the non-turbo petrol engines, the 2.0-litre supplied with front-wheel-drive CX-5s is the more economical, using about 15 per cent more fuel than the diesel on the official test. It has a lot less punch than the diesel – which you would notice when climbing hills with big loads – but it is still a peach of an engine, spinning keenly and smoothly.A CX-5 Maxx Sport auto with this engine averaged 10.4 litres/100km over a June 2017 Wheels magazine comparison, ranking among the less thirsty of nine mid-size SUVs reviewed.The 2.5-litre petrol alternative offered with AWD CX-5s brings you about 20 per cent more thrust than the 2.0-litre, and uses only about 10 per cent more fuel. The extra acceleration available makes overtaking easier.Apart from the turbocharged petrol, the engines available with this second-generation CX-5 are very like those offered with the first CX-5, but with revisions aimed at making them smoother and (in real-world use) a little more frugal.The petrol engines and the diesel also save fuel in the city through stop-start technology, which stops the engine when you stop the car, and starts it automatically when you take your foot off the brake to drive away.The 2.0-litre petrol engine is available with a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic. The two bigger engines are available only with a six-speed automatic. Mazda says it expects 95 per cent of buyers will choose an automatic CX-5.(Power outputs and all other Mazda CX-5 specifications are available from the Cars Covered menu, under the main image on this page.)