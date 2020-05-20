Mercedes-Benz EQA electric crossover spied ahead of 2020 launch

The Mercedes-Benz EQA has been spied in Germany in almost-production guise.

The electric EQA SUV is set to be the second full EV from Mercedes-Benz and was initially imagined as a sexy hatchback at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

Since then, it has morphed into more of a crossover shape, and based on the MFA platform that services the GLA compact SUV.

In the video captured by spy photographer walkoART, the EQA now features a more specific SUV stance and incorporates some of the EQC’s humpy design into its rear end.

The rest of its looks don’t seem to stray too far from the GLA’s, but that last little bit of disguise will have to come off to properly see the differences.

The suave-looking 2017 EQA concept before getting the SUV treatment.

At its reveal, the EQA was said to contain up to a 60kWh battery pack for a ‘real-world range’ of 400 kilometres. However, it should be noted that those figures are based on the NEDC test scheme rather than the current WLTP industry standard.

Fast DC charging systems were also touted, with a short 10 minute charge time netting a claimed 100 kilometres of range.

Mercedes was also aiming at a sub-five-second 0-100km/h time, courtesy of two electric motors that could send more than 200kW to all four wheels.

Mercedes-Benz has kept relatively quiet about how its EQA has changed its shape and its outlook, releasing a single teaser photo (below).

The EQA program is backed by a hefty $900 million investment in its Hambach plant in France, which once produced the Smart FourTwo.

At the moment, Mercedes-Benz’s plan to unveil the production EQA in 2020 still stands, with European deliveries to start shortly thereafter.

