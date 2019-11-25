The EQC 4x4² is around 200mm higher than the standard ECQ



More ground clearance and fording depth than G-Class

This is the third Mercedes-Benz 4x4² model

Mercedes-Benz has given its ECQ electric SUV a serious off-road conversion to prove that its EV tech can travel well beyond the road network.

The EQC 4x4² looks like an EQC 400 with fatter and chunkier 285/50 R 20 rubber draped by black wheel arches.

But there is a series of advanced technical enhancements beneath its facade to make a formidable off-roader, including multi-link portal axles for ground clearance up to 292mm, which is 140mm more than a standard ECQ and 58mm more than the formidable G-Class.

As well as being able to negotiate rough terrain, the EQC 4x4² has a 400mm fording depth (150mm more than ECQ) that allows it to get its feet and knees wet.

The bodywork has also been redesigned, allowing for 31.8- and 33-degree approach and departure angles that are steeper than the G-Class’s and about 20 degrees steeper than the EQC 400.

Just like the 2020 Wheels Car of the Year-winning EQC, the EQC 4x4² technology concept makes its own external sound, in lieu of engine noise (Acoustic Vehicle Alert System, AVAS), to alert pedestrians and animals of its presence.

It’s a more powerful din, however, with the headlights actually doubling as external speakers – Benz calls them Lampspeakers – to convey a combination of tones generated by the real-time position of the accelerator, the SUV’s speed, and its energy recovery rate.

On top of all that the EQC 4x4² comes with the benefits of electrification including more precise traction control and torque adjustment to all four wheels, and better braking control on loose surfaces.

Then there's the fact you can quietly sneak out of campsites early in the morning without disturbing fellow campers.

Off-road performance details, including battery range, haven't been revealed.

The EQC 4x4² was developed by a cross-departmental team under development engineer Jürgen Eberle with an aim to show how enjoyable sustainable mobility can be.

Unfortunately, this third model of Benz’s 4x4² family is just a ‘drivable study’, much like the E 400 All-Terrain 4x4² before it, and won’t be joining the G500 4x4² in series production.

