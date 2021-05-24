Subscribe
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter recalled over parking brake failure

2,882 vehicles are understood to be affected

24 May 2021
Jordan Mulach
  • 2,882 VS30 Sprinters affected
  • Brake fluid leak could lead to air entering the braking system
  • Vehicles made from August 8, 2018 to December 22, 2020 need to be checked

Mercedes-Benz Australia has issued a recall for its Sprinter VS30 van after an issue was detected with the electric parking brake.

According to the German brand, brake fluid could leak from the rear caliper over time, allowing air into the braking system which could lead to increased rear brake pedal travel and reduced braking performance, making the risk of an accident resulting in injury or death to vehicle occupants more likely.

In total 2,882 units are affected, with a software update being made available at Mercedes-Benz dealers for the vehicles.

Owners of 2018-21 Sprinters manufactured between August 8, 2018 until December 22, 2020, are being told to make contact with their local Mercedes-Benz dealer to rectify the issue.

A list of the VINs affected is available here.

