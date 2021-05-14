Subscribe
News

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter recalled for welding fault

The issue identified involves the van's b pillar

14 May 2021
Kathryn Fisk
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van

Mercedes-Benz Australia is recalling five of its VS30 Sprinter vans over a welding issue.

The join where the B-pillar meets the floor may not be welded properly in the affected vehicles, which were made in 2020.

According to Product Safety Australia, if the van were involved in a side-on crash, the weld joint could fail – putting the fuel tank at risk and increasing the likelihood of injury for the driver and any passengers.

A list of affected VINs can be found here.

Owners of the vehicles, sold between October 13, 2020 and November 30, 2020, are advised to contact their preferred Mercedes-Benz dealer for a free of charge repair.

To find your local Mercedes-Benz dealer, visit https://www.mercedes-benz.com.au/passengercars/mercedes-benz-cars/dealer...

Got a tip-off for a story? Get in touch: kathryn.fisk@aremedia.com.au

MOREMercedes-Benz stories
MORESprinter news and reviews

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Australian car magazines

Subscribe to any of our motoring magazines and save up to 49%


Subscribe

 

NEWS

stellantis
News

Stellantis gives brands stay of execution until 2031

Marques like Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Lancia, and Vauxhall can rest easy…for now

12 hours ago
James Robinson

We recommend

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.