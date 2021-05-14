Mercedes-Benz Australia is recalling five of its VS30 Sprinter vans over a welding issue.
The join where the B-pillar meets the floor may not be welded properly in the affected vehicles, which were made in 2020.
According to Product Safety Australia, if the van were involved in a side-on crash, the weld joint could fail – putting the fuel tank at risk and increasing the likelihood of injury for the driver and any passengers.
A list of affected VINs can be found here.
Owners of the vehicles, sold between October 13, 2020 and November 30, 2020, are advised to contact their preferred Mercedes-Benz dealer for a free of charge repair.
To find your local Mercedes-Benz dealer, visit https://www.mercedes-benz.com.au/passengercars/mercedes-benz-cars/dealer...
