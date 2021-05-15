Michelin set to make tyres out of recycled bottles

Snapshot
- The process uses an enzyme that can depolymerize plastic or polyester
- Michelin aims to use 100 per cent renewable materials by 2050
Michelin has taken an important step in its quest to produce tyres from recycled plastics including drink bottles.
The French tyre giant has revealed that it has successfully tested a plastic recycling technology with compatriot biochemistry firm Carbios, which had pioneered the production of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) products using recycled materials.
The complex process for producing tyres uses an enzyme that can depolymerize the PET used in everyday plastic products such as containers and polyester clothing.
According to Michelin, the process has resulted in the creation of a high-tenacity polyester that is suitable for tyres thanks to its breakage resistance, toughness, and thermal stability.
“We are very proud to be the first to have produced and tested recycled technical fibres for tyres,” Michelin’s director of polymer research, Nicholas Seeboth, said in a statement.
“These reinforcements were made from coloured bottles and recycled using the enzymatic technology of our partner, Carbios. These high-tech reinforcements have demonstrated their ability to provide performance identical to those from the oil industry.”
Carbios’s chief scientific officer Alain Marty added: “Today, with Michelin, we are demonstrating the full extent of our process by obtaining from this same plastic waste, recycled PET that is suitable for highly technical fibres, such as those used in Michelin’s tyres.”
Michelin has set an ambitious target of using renewable or recycled materials for 40 per cent of its manufacturing by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2050. Every year, 1.6 billion car tyres are sold worldwide, representing 800,000 tonnes of PET fibres annually.
The company previously announced plans to use wood as an alternative to expensive and not-so environmentally friendly oil-based synthetics across the Michelin range.
How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.
Subscribe
We recommend
- News
BMW Group: "We'll make 10 million EVs in 10 years and half our batteries' CO2"
The German manufacturer revealed its plans to cut carbon emissions and bolster its number of EVs over the next decade at a conference this week
- News
Australian Hyundai Nexo breaks hydrogen fuel-cell distance record
Rally driver Brendan Reeves nursed the Nexo more than 222km beyond its official range while travelling from Melbourne to beyond Broken Hill
- News
Ford Ranger teams up with Victoria Police to replace general duties fleet
Specially designed Ranger XLT Super Cabs and Ranger XLT Dual Cabs replace the Holden Colorado across the state