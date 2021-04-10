Mini App set to replace Mini Connected app in July 2021

Mini has just unveiled its new app for Apple and Android devices in Australia, promising a better user experience for owners.

The app, which will replace the car company’s ‘Mini Connected’ app from July 2021, features a new design and interface that the British marque claims is more user-friendly and provides owners with intuitive ways to interact with their car via their smart device.

Developed fully in-house by the BMW Group, the app acts as a new universal interface with the car, lets owners know when it’s time for a service and allows them to contact their Mini Service Partner directly.

It also enables more remote functionality, such as; vehicle locating, locking/unlocking the doors, and destination addresses can be sent from a smartphone directly to the vehicle’s navigation system.

And for owners with mini battery electric vehicles or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, the app will also show unique data about the vehicles’ batteries.

A charging history feature will even let owners know when and where their vehicles were last charged and how long the charge took, as well as if there were any energy tariffs incurred juicing up the batteries.

The app’s charge timing and climate control timing functions also allow the charging process to be optimised by setting particular time slots and departure times.

The Mini App can be downloaded free of charge from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.