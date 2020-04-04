Mini is introducing a limited number of Paddy Hopkirk special editions of its Cooper S and John Cooper Works hot hatches, commemorating the first triumph of the Mini brand at the Monte Carlo Rally in 1964.

The Paddy Hopkirk Edition will be available on Cooper S three- and five-door bodies, while also as an option for John Cooper Works variants.

For the uninitiated, the Mini Cooper S first shot to fame in the hands of Irish rally driver Paddy Hopkirk at the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally when it clinched the first of three overall victories.

Notably, it beat a number of more powerful rivals in a real-life David-vs-Goliath style battle.

The Paddy Hopkirk Edition is distinguished by Chilli Red paint with a white roof, a set of rally spotlights, Paddy Hopkirk’s number 37 on the doors and side badges, Hopkirk’s signature on the boot, and black exterior highlights.

It also adds a single white bonnet stripe and a number of ‘Paddy Hopkirk Monte Carlo’ design motif stickers.

Cooper S cars ride on black 17-inch JCW ‘Track’ wheels, while John Cooper Works models get unique 18-inch ‘Style 508’ wheels in gloss black.

Inside, Hopkirk’s signature also features on the dash, and a special LED strip light on the door sill bears his name.

Power stays the same as standard the Cooper S and JCW: a 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder engine produces 141kW/ 280Nm in the Cooper S and 170kW/320Nm for the JCW.

All three limited editions receive a boosted level of standard kit, some of which was optional on the standard cars.

The list includes a sunroof, Harman/Kardon 12-speaker audio, Piano Black interior trim, LED headlights, keyless entry, 5.0-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.8-inch infotainment unit.

The John Cooper Works Paddy Hopkirk Edition adds adaptive LED lights and adaptive cruise control to the above.

Pricing and availability

Pricing starts at $54,800 for the Cooper S three-door, $56,400 for the Cooper S five-door and $69,000 for the John Cooper Works Paddy Hopkirk Editions.

The rally-inspired special is limited to 65 units for Australia – 25 of the Cooper S three-door, 25 of the five-door and 15 of the John Cooper Works.

Mini is no stranger to a special edition, though this is likely to be one of the last ahead of a new-generation car bound for Australia later this year.

Interested customers are invited to order the Paddy Hopkirk Edition via the Mini Australia website now.

2021 Mini Paddy Hopkirk Edition pricing

Cooper S 3-Door Paddy Hopkirk Edition – $54,800

John Cooper Works Paddy Hopkirk Edition – $69,000

All listed prices exclude on-road costs.