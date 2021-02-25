A larger and more practical five-door Mini will join the recently-facelifted Mini three-door hatch later this year.

Both body-styles share design attributes including a Multitone two-colour roof, revised bumper design with body-coloured grille insert, and black headlight innards rather than silver.

LED headlights and tail lights are standard, the latter retaining their unique Union Jack design.

It’ll also get a swathe of new wheel and paint options.

Inside, like the three-door Mini range, the five-door Mini receives an 8.8-inch infotainment screen with a new operating system, which is flanked by glossy black switchgear. Gone is the analogue instrument pod mounted on top of the steering column, replaced by a slicker, horizontal 5.0-inch instrument cluster screen similar to that already seen in the Mini Electric and John Cooper Works GP3.

New air vents and ambient lighting round out the interior changes.

Where the five-door does differ from its three-door counterpart is with a 72 millimetre longer wheelbase and an increased overall length of 160mm. Both dimension expansions should make for a more comfortable cabin.

The boot volume can be increased by folding down the 60:40 split rear seats from 278 litres to up to 941 litres as required.

Mini hasn’t confirmed it yet, but the five-door range will likely use the same engines as the three-door.

The line-up begins with the Cooper, powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine which sends 100kW/220Nm to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The Cooper S steps up to 141kW/280Nm outputs with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine attached to an eight-speed auto, which powers the front wheels.

The Cooper JCW is the most powerful Mini of the standard range and features the same 2.0-litre engine, though tuned to deliver 170kW/320Nm.

A spokesperson for Mini confirmed the Mini five-door will reach Australia at the same time as the three-door and the convertible by the second half of 2021.

This third-generation facelifted Mini range is expected to soldier on until at least 2023.