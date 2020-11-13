Nissan 400Z revealed in spy footage

Pictures have emerged online of what looks to be a production-spec example of Nissan’s hotly-anticipated 370Z replacement.

Rumoured to be called the 400Z, these crystal-clear images and videos, published by @laidoutdc4 on Instagram, show a charcoal grey metallic example of the next Z car.

It also appears to be faithful in design to the already previewed Nissan Z Proto that WhichCar got to spend some time with last year.

The front of the car and its long, muscular bonnet seems to be unchanged, as does the headlight configuration with daytime running lights covering the outer edge of the headlight unit.

What is different for the front of the car is a chrome trim to the top row of the slotted grille, accentuating the design more clearly than before.

The Z car’s sleek flanks look largely unchanged as well, aside from larger, redesigned door handles and the addition of a thin red reflector strip on the side of the rear bumper.

It’s the 400Z’s rear end where the most change appears to have occurred. There’s now a small lip spoiler – in tribute, no doubt, to the 240ZG's black item – and Nissan has also ditched the “Fairlady Z” badge. (A shame! - Ed.)

Among the leaked photos there’s even a clear picture of a shiny new interior, and perhaps the most interesting thing about this image is the noticeable lack of a manual gearbox.

In its place, we see fairly prominent blackened paddle shifters nestled behind a satisfyingly round and not squared-off steering wheel. The paddles also look to be mounted directly to the steering wheel, as opposed to being mounted on the column.

Nissan hasn’t confirmed which automatic gearbox will come equipped in the new 400Z, however, Nissan's seven-speed dual-clutch unit is expected.

Other noteworthy items in the cabin are the two large digital displays, a USB-C port and a traditional USB port located in front of the gear selector, and weirdly, what appears to be the car’s traction control button located by itself, on the other side of the steering wheel.

WhichCar has reached out to Nissan Australia for comment on these leaked images and for any more details about the 400Z, and we’ll update this story when there’s more information.

